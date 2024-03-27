Bitcoin Reacts to SEC v. Coinbase Ruling With Price Drop

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In response to the recent court decision denying Coinbase's motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Bitcoin experienced a notable decline in value. The court ruled in favor of the SEC, acknowledging the regulator's arguments regarding Coinbase's operations as an exchange, broker and clearing agency, along with allegations of engaging in unregistered sales of securities.

Following the court's decision, Bitcoin's price saw an immediate sell-off, dropping over 4% to $68,680. CoinGlass data indicates a significant increase in liquidated positions in Bitcoin, totaling $14.15 million within one hour of the announcement, with a majority speculated to be long positions. The broader cryptocurrency market also felt the impact, with total liquidations reaching $46.54 million.

Despite the adverse ruling, the court dismissed the SEC's claim against Coinbase Wallet, adding a nuanced perspective to the outcome. Coinbase's Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal responded to the decision by expressing the company's preparedness and commitment to pursuing regulatory clarity.

Today, the Court decided that our SEC case will move forward on most of the claims, but dismissed the claims against Coinbase Wallet. We were prepared for this, and we look forward to uncovering more about the SEC’s internal views and discussions on crypto regulation. 1/6 — paulgrewal.eth (@iampaulgrewal) March 27, 2024

Grewal emphasized the importance of advancing comprehensive digital assets legislation in the United States and welcomed the opportunity to engage in the discovery process with the SEC.

As the legal proceedings continue, Coinbase maintains its confidence in its legal arguments and remains focused on advocating for regulatory clarity in the cryptocurrency space.