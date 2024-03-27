Advertisement
    Bitcoin Reacts to SEC v. Coinbase Ruling With Price Drop

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Bitcoin's price plunges as court ruling in SEC case against Coinbase sparks market turmoil
    Wed, 27/03/2024 - 15:51
    In response to the recent court decision denying Coinbase's motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Bitcoin experienced a notable decline in value. The court ruled in favor of the SEC, acknowledging the regulator's arguments regarding Coinbase's operations as an exchange, broker and clearing agency, along with allegations of engaging in unregistered sales of securities.

    Following the court's decision, Bitcoin's price saw an immediate sell-off, dropping over 4% to $68,680. CoinGlass data indicates a significant increase in liquidated positions in Bitcoin, totaling $14.15 million within one hour of the announcement, with a majority speculated to be long positions. The broader cryptocurrency market also felt the impact, with total liquidations reaching $46.54 million.

    BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Bullish or bearish?

    Despite the adverse ruling, the court dismissed the SEC's claim against Coinbase Wallet, adding a nuanced perspective to the outcome. Coinbase's Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal responded to the decision by expressing the company's preparedness and commitment to pursuing regulatory clarity. 

    Grewal emphasized the importance of advancing comprehensive digital assets legislation in the United States and welcomed the opportunity to engage in the discovery process with the SEC.

    As the legal proceedings continue, Coinbase maintains its confidence in its legal arguments and remains focused on advocating for regulatory clarity in the cryptocurrency space.

    About the author
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

