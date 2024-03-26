Advertisement
AD

    XRP Lawyer Reveals 40% Chance of Game-Changing Twist in SEC v. Ripple Case

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Pro-XRP lawyer gives 40% odds on this exact SEC v. Ripple finale
    Tue, 26/03/2024 - 8:33
    XRP Lawyer Reveals 40% Chance of Game-Changing Twist in SEC v. Ripple Case
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent analysis of the ongoing legal dispute between Ripple Labs and the U.S. SEC, legal expert Fred Rispoli has highlighted a potential significant development in the case, suggesting a 40% likelihood of a pivotal twist.

    Advertisement

    As became known yesterday, the SEC has requested a substantial $2 billion fine against Ripple. This demand, expected to be detailed in forthcoming documents, marks a critical moment in Ripple's extended legal battle with the regulatory agency.

    Related
    Ripple Facing $2 Billion Demand from SEC

    Rispoli, a known supporter of XRP, dissected the nuances of the case, emphasizing the seriousness of the SEC's allegations against Ripple. He noted the importance of the regulator's obligation to demonstrate actual harm to investors, a point contested by Ripple, which denies the validity of the SEC's claims and questions the regulator's adherence to legal standards.

    The motion, Rispoli stressed, carries substantial implications for Ripple and the cryptocurrency market. Speculating on possible outcomes, he suggested two scenarios: a favorable settlement post-ruling to which he gives a 40% chance of an extended legal battle with Ripple facing constraints in its operations.

    Key points

    Examining the motion, Rispoli highlighted several key aspects, including the contentious issue of discounted XRP sales to institutional buyers. He expressed concern over the potential impact of these discounts on XRP's market dynamics, particularly on retail investors and the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem.

    Moreover, Rispoli discussed Ripple's ongoing XRP sales post-litigation, raising questions about the company's revenue sources and contractual arrangements with institutional buyers. He noted the significance of the court's impending ruling on the legality of these transactions, signaling potential changes in Ripple's future business practices.

    Related
    SEC v. Ripple: Key Details from $2 Billion Motion for Remedies

    In an intriguing observation, Rispoli also pondered the impact of institutional buyer discounts on XRP's price trajectory, hinting at the potential influence of large-scale investors on market dynamics.

    #XRP #Ripple News #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image ADA and BNB Price Prediction for March 26
    2024/03/26 08:29
    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for March 26
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Says It's "Possible" That Bitcoin Is a Scam
    2024/03/26 08:29
    "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Says It's "Possible" That Bitcoin Is a Scam
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image SEC v. Ripple: Key Details from $2 Billion Motion for Remedies
    2024/03/26 08:29
    SEC v. Ripple: Key Details from $2 Billion Motion for Remedies
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    UXLINK Emerges as the "Social Monster" of Web3.0, Pioneering a New Era of Acquaintance Social Networking
    tymt™ - A Game Launcher Transforming Gaming Experiences
    Xuirin Finance ($XUIRIN) Dives Into the Crypto Arena, Challenges Polygon (MATIC)
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for March 26
    XRP Lawyer Reveals 40% Chance of Game-Changing Twist in SEC v. Ripple Case
    "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Says It's "Possible" That Bitcoin Is a Scam
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD