    BlackRock's $9.5 Trillion May Flow Into Digital Assets, Bitcoin Expert Willy Woo Believes

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Bitcoin expert Willy Woo predicts BlackRock's $9.5 trillion shift toward digital assets
    Wed, 27/03/2024 - 9:31
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Renowned crypto analyst Willy Woo has suggested that BlackRock's $9.5 trillion in assets under management could potentially migrate toward digital assets, particularly Bitcoin, as younger generations express growing confidence in cryptocurrency.

    Woo's comments come in the wake of recent statements by BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, who emphasized the need to engage younger investors disillusioned with conventional financial systems, particularly regarding retirement savings. Bloomberg's analysis echoes this sentiment, suggesting that Fink's interest in BTC stems from its appeal to digitally native demographics.

    Bitcoin's potential to attract younger investors could position BlackRock favorably, potentially leading to a sustained relationship as these investors mature and seek additional financial services.

    Current Bitcoin ETF data

    Recent data indicates a notable increase in inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs, with a daily net inflow of $418 million recorded March 26, marking the largest influx since March 13. This surge comes amid a backdrop of general market volatility, including significant sell-offs in Grayscale and modest inflows to Bitcoin ETFs.

    Source: Willy Woo

    Woo further notes that Bitcoin ETF flows have rebounded following a period of selling, with significant interest from self-custody investors during market dips. This resurgence in ETF activity reflects renewed confidence in Bitcoin among both institutional and retail investors.

    As the cryptocurrency market matures and garners interest from traditional financial institutions, the gradual adoption of digital assets by large players like BlackRock could further solidify Bitcoin's role in finances.

    About the author
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

