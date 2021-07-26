Bitcoin Rally Eliminated $1 Billion in Short Positions. How Has It Affected the Market?

News
Mon, 07/26/2021 - 13:21
article image
Alihuseyn Gulu-Zada
Bybt data reports $1 billion worth of cryptocurrency short positions liquidated amid rising Bitcoin price
Bitcoin Rally Eliminated $1 Billion in Short Positions. How Has It Affected the Market?
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Cryptoanalytics platform Bybt released an interesting report reflecting the latest situation after the Bitcoin rally. It turned out that the latest rally in BTC caused massive liquidations of short positions amounting to $1.07 billion in 24 hours.

Short squeeze

Recall that, today, Bitcoin showed strong bullish momentum that resulted in a short squeeze. According to the largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, the price of Bitcoin reached a high of $39,800.

At the same time, on the platform Binance Futures, the cryptocurrency rate briefly increased up to $48,167. At press time, the price of the flagship cryptocurrency varies in the $38,000 mark.

bybit chart liquid

Why did this happen?

This was the scenario in which the prevalence of bearish sentiment on the market led most retail traders to start playing down.

Therefore, the most painful move for the market and the most logical way to get liquidity was a sharp rise, which led to the cascading liquidation of short positions (short squeeze) and motivated the price rise to $40,000.

The inevitable reaction

Thus, Bitcoin rolled back from the resistance at the level of $32.6K, then there was a false break below $30K, followed by a rebound. Resistance at the level of $31K was confirmed as support. After some consolidation, the price of the first cryptocurrency quickly rose to $34K, which caused the liquidation of some short positions.

Related
Bitcoin May Rise to $44,000, According to This Pattern: Bloomberg

The powerful bullish impulse that appeared was accelerated due to the continuing short squeeze. Thus, the resistance level of $36K was easily overcome and the price rose above $39K. At the moment, the main resistance is in the area of $40K.

#Bitcoin News #BTCUSDT
article image
About the author
Alihuseyn Gulu-Zada

Alihuseyn graduated from Yale University with a focus on linguistics and philosophy. He has worked as a journalist-analyst for Trend News Agency. At the same time, he is an academically trained singer (baritone) and a composer. Alihuseyn has been involved in cryptocurrency and blockchain since 2017 and is an enthusiast in this field, considering blockchain technology revolutionary and capable of changing society. In this area, he has written several theoretical and analytical pieces.

article image Tether Responds to Bloomberg Report About Criminal Probe
07/26/2021 - 16:37
Tether Responds to Bloomberg Report About Criminal Probe
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image SEC Now Has New Top Cop on the Beat
07/26/2021 - 16:00
SEC Now Has New Top Cop on the Beat
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for July 26
07/26/2021 - 15:21
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for July 26
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk