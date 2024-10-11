Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Price Makes Crucial Breakout, While Fear Enters Cryptocurrency Market

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Bitcoin reclaims $60,000, but fear still reigns supreme on market - What's next for major cryptocurrency?
    Fri, 11/10/2024 - 14:32
    Bitcoin Price Makes Crucial Breakout, While Fear Enters Cryptocurrency Market
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The price of major cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) is once again the main attraction, as it always is, to be honest. New day, new reason, and this time it is the fact that the price has made its way back above the crucial level of $60,000 per BTC. 

    Advertisement

    Having lost this point during the news-driven massacre on the cryptocurrency market worth at least $180 million yesterday, the price of Bitcoin briefly found itself as low as $58,946, according to the Binance chart. 

    Related
    Goodbye $60,000 Bitcoin? Traders Bracing for $58,000 Drop
    Fri, 10/11/2024 - 08:30
    Goodbye $60,000 Bitcoin? Traders Bracing for $58,000 Drop
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin to Power Vehicles of Future – Michael Saylor Reacts to Elon Musk’s Robotaxi Event
    Elon Musk Triggers DOGE Army’s Excitement by Featuring Shiba Inu in Robotaxi
    Legendary Trader Brandt Warns Bitcoin Price Might Collapse by More Than 75%
    SEC Still Thinks XRP Is a Security

    However, buyers showed their hand, and over the next 12 hours, this imbalance, as they see it, was restored, with Bitcoin now trading as high as $61,200.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    It is interesting to note the divergence between what is happening on the price chart of Bitcoin and the sentiment of market participants as, according to the Fear and Greed Index, we are now entering the period of the latter, with a figure of 32 on the radar of this popular indicator. 

    Fear or delayed greed?

    For comparison, it was flashing 39 yesterday and 41 last week. It is therefore safe to assume that yesterday's collapse in cryptocurrency prices has led to a serious deterioration in sentiment among market participants. 

    Article image
    Crypto Fear & Greed Index by Alternative

    On the other hand, Bitcoin was able to regain important local price levels and was supported by buyers. Is it really a divergence, and while fear prevails, the bravest take advantage? What's more important - price action or market sentiment?

    Related
    Coinbase Premium Hints at Confidence Amid Bitcoin (BTC) Volatility
    Fri, 10/11/2024 - 09:52
    Coinbase Premium Hints at Confidence Amid Bitcoin (BTC) Volatility
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Without getting too philosophical, the only thing that matters is where Bitcoin goes next. There are really only three options: a march toward the dynamic resistance level currently at around $65,000, a further drop below $60,000 or a prolonged sideways chop that will eventually lead us to the first two options.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 11, 2024 - 14:27
    Crucial FUD and Shytoshi Warning Issued by SHIB Team
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 11, 2024 - 14:23
    Crucial New Ethereum Update? Vitalik Buterin Weighs In
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Forex Expo Dubai 2024 Breaks Records with 21,000+ Attendees, Setting New Standards in the Global Forex Industry
    The 5th Edition of Europe’s Biggest Blockchain Festival – Next Block Expo - March 19-20 - Join The Party
    Breaking Boundaries: LBank Achieves "Leaps and Bounds" Growth in Q3
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Price Makes Crucial Breakout, While Fear Enters Cryptocurrency Market
    Crucial FUD and Shytoshi Warning Issued by SHIB Team
    Crucial New Ethereum Update? Vitalik Buterin Weighs In
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD