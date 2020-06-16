Tweet-based article

Bitcoin Options Product on CME About to Surpass Its Major 2020 Record

Analytics agency Skew has shared fresh data on BTC options trading volume on the leading exchange, CME, which is about to beat its record from May

Major analytics firm Skew has tweeted good news regarding Bitcoin options trading on CME Group. The BTC options product is about to beat the record set for average daily trading volume in May.

CME to smash its record achieved in May with BTC options

The chart posted by Skew suggests that in May the average daily volume (ADV) of BTC options traded on CME totaled 1,496.5 BTC.

That was an absolute record compared to the previous four months when the ADV rose to the highest point of 160.5 BTC in February and the lowest of 85.2 BTC in March.

In June, this figure totals 2,392.7 BTC – that’s $22,885,003 as per the current rate.

Image via @skewdotcom

Bitcoin options OI surges

Earlier, Skew reported that it expects a gargantuan amount of BTC options on all platforms (Deribit, CME, OKEx, etc.) to cumulatively expire on June 26 – the open interest on those totals 101,600 BTC.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!