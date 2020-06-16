Tweet-based article

Bitcoin Options Product on CME About to Surpass Its Major 2020 Record

Tue, 06/16/2020 - 13:47
Yuri Molchan
Analytics agency Skew has shared fresh data on BTC options trading volume on the leading exchange, CME, which is about to beat its record from May
Major analytics firm Skew has tweeted good news regarding Bitcoin options trading on CME Group. The BTC options product is about to beat the record set for average daily trading volume in May.

CME to smash its record achieved in May with BTC options

The chart posted by Skew suggests that in May the average daily volume (ADV) of BTC options traded on CME totaled 1,496.5 BTC. 

That was an absolute record compared to the previous four months when the ADV rose to the highest point of 160.5 BTC in February and the lowest of 85.2 BTC in March.

In June, this figure totals 2,392.7 BTC – that’s $22,885,003 as per the current rate. 

Bitcoin options OI surges

Earlier, Skew reported that it expects a gargantuan amount of BTC options on all platforms (Deribit, CME, OKEx, etc.) to cumulatively expire on June 26 – the open interest on those totals 101,600 BTC.

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017.

