Crucial Bitcoin Revelation Made by Michael Saylor: 'We Are All Competing' for This

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Bitcoin proponent Michael Saylor has taken to his account on the X social media behemoth to address the BTC community with an important message, which reveals the goal that all the companies building Bitcoin reserves and spot Bitcoin ETFs are chasing in terms of daily BTC production.

Saylor makes Bitcoin revelation

Saylor’s message revealed that all of the aforesaid entities are after the daily portion of Bitcoin produced by miners. MicroStrategy’s founder and executive chairman tweeted: “We are all competing for $45m in #Bitcoin mined daily.”

We are all competing for $45m in #Bitcoin mined daily. https://t.co/q2paIzFMCR — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) December 13, 2024

Curiously, earlier this week, another big Bitcoin supporter and maximalist, the chief executive at JAN3, Samson Mow, shared that he expects miners to stop selling the BTC they mint in the near future. He urged the market to be prepared for that and plan their Bitcoin accumulation accordingly.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Saylor commented on a Bitcoin warning tweet published by Binance founder CZ. Changpeng Zhao issued a major reminder that more than 19 million Bitcoin from 21 million have been mined already. Saylor tweeted that the crypto space is running out of Bitcoin.

Michael Saylor highlights MSTR surpassing Bitcoin's growth

In a tweet that came out on Saylor’s X account earlier today, MicroStrategy’s executive chairman shared an infographic that showed the annualized asset performance chart over the past four years.

On that infographic, MicroStrategy’s stock surpassed not only Bitcoin but also the Magnificent 7, the S&P 500 and more. While MSTR displayed growth of 124%, Bitcoin showed a 64% rise. The Magnificent 7 has increased 31%, and S&P 500’s rise constituted 15%. Real estate has gone up by 10%, while gold has increased by 7%. Bonds have dropped, going 5% down into the red zone.

MSTR has largely been growing not only thanks to the company’s regular Bitcoin acquisitions since August 2020 but also due to its recent emissions of senior convertible notes. That helped MicroStrategy to raise billions of dollars to use the proceeds to buy more Bitcoin.

Now, the company holds a total of 2% of the whole 21 million Bitcoin supply. That constitutes 423,650 Bitcoin valued at around $41.5 billion.

Today, Bitcoin first dropped by 3.14%, falling from $102,530 to the $99,315 level. It was followed by a small rise, which took the world’s largest cryptocurrency back to $100,700.