    Ripple CTO Stuns XRP Community With Mysterious Message: 'Lock In'

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Ripple's top executive has excited XRP army with recent X post
    Mon, 9/12/2024 - 13:47
    Ripple CTO Stuns XRP Community With Mysterious Message: 'Lock In'
    Ripple chief technology officer (CTO) David Schwartz has published a post that triggered the XRP’s community’s excited feedback in the comments.

    "Lock in," Ripple CTO says

    Schwartz responded to a series of reposts, which all state one short phrase: “Lock in.” He also tweeted this short message, sparking interest within the crypto community.

    The XRP army reacted with a wave of bullish posts, basically posting similar messages in response, taking the Ripple CTO’s encouragement to “lock in” XRP to mean to “hodl” it for a long period without selling or securing more XRP purchases.

    Those comments were similar to this one published by the @XRPcryptowolf XRP enthusiast: “David just confirmed to lock in and not sell any XRP.”

    On Sunday, Schwartz sent a message to the XRP army regarding typical cryptocurrency scams in which scammers, frequently impersonating prominent cryptocurrency figures using AI or deepfakes, or not impersonating anyone, suggest to users that they send them a small amount of BTC, ETH, XRP or other crypto in order to receive a double amount back afterward.

    David Schwartz commented on that classic fraudulent scheme, saying: “If you send me just 10 XRP, then I will ...... have 10 more XRP.”

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse is often impersonated by scammers both on the X social media network on fake accounts and on YouTube using the deepfake technology. Those impersonators often offer users to send them a double amount of XRP should they send to that fake Ripple boss any number of coins.

    XRP shows bullish outlook 

    According to a tweet published by cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez, the fourth largest crypto, XRP, has formed three consecutive bull pennant patterns on a chart. That is a pattern that signals a potential continuation of an upward trend for an asset.

    Martinez believes that after testing $2.25, the XRP price may continue to increase toward the $4.40 level. Currently, XRP is changing hands at $2.39, according to the CoinMarketCap data.

