Michael Saylor Likens Satoshi Nakamoto to Prometheus, Here’s Why

Michael Saylor has visited Dave Portnoy in his studio on an invitation from the latter to talk about Bitcoin. Portnoy, who owned a small amount of BTC and other cryptos several years ago and then sold it all, now seems to regret his decision, seeing that MicroStrategy spearheaded by Saylor keeps buying Bitcoin non-stop.

Davey Day Trader Presented by @krakenfx - December 9, 2024 https://t.co/oziieMzA8v — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 9, 2024

Portnoy and his Bitcoin story

Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, bought approximately $2 million worth of Bitcoin in 2020 but then sold it in August, right about the time when MicroStrategy bought its first BTC batch.

He confessed to Saylor today that he got triggered by the news that the Winklevoss twins stated back in 2020 that Elon Musk was going to space to find limitless amounts of gold. That made the Barstool Sports owner panic and he sold his BTC. This year, in the summer, he said he would be back in the game and would buy BTC if it dipped to $40,000 per coin.

Saylor explains Bitcoin and Satoshi to Portnoy

Answering Portnoy’s questions, Michael Saylor explained to him Bitcoin using sports metaphors and compared BTC to a team of champion players like Michael Jordan, etc, who are digitized and can play forever. You can watch or you can play with them, he said, and if they score more than you do, you still win together, Saylor explained. No matter, where you go, Saylor said, there are hundreds of millions of people on the team Bitcoin. “You should join team Bitcoin,” he told Portnoy. “And you do not just win the game, you get wealthy while you win the game,” Saylor added.

As for Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious individual or a group of them, who founded Bitcoin, Saylor told Portnoy that Satoshi was a real person but it does not matter who he is or was. “We are all Satoshi now,” he used that popular cliché when answering. Saylor likened Satoshi to Prometheus who stole fire from ancient Greek gods and brought it to people, therefore, likening Bitcoin to fire – the thing that had a fundamental impact on human life in the centuries to come.

Saylor also reminded Portnoy that “Bitcoin gives you control of your money.” That’s “egalitarian, humanitarian, and economically smart,” Saylor believes. He ended the talk by saying that he should join the team Bitcoin.