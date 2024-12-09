Advertisement
    Michael Saylor Likens Satoshi Nakamoto to Prometheus, Here’s Why

    Yuri Molchan
    Bitcoin evangelist Saylor pitches Bitcoin and explains who Satoshi is to Dave Portnoy
    Mon, 9/12/2024 - 16:05
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Michael Saylor has visited Dave Portnoy in his studio on an invitation from the latter to talk about Bitcoin. Portnoy, who owned a small amount of BTC and other cryptos several years ago and then sold it all, now seems to regret his decision, seeing that MicroStrategy spearheaded by Saylor keeps buying Bitcoin non-stop.

    Portnoy and his Bitcoin story

    Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, bought approximately $2 million worth of Bitcoin in 2020 but then sold it in August, right about the time when MicroStrategy bought its first BTC batch.

    He confessed to Saylor today that he got triggered by the news that the Winklevoss twins stated back in 2020 that Elon Musk was going to space to find limitless amounts of gold. That made the Barstool Sports owner panic and he sold his BTC. This year, in the summer, he said he would be back in the game and would buy BTC if it dipped to $40,000 per coin.

    Saylor explains Bitcoin and Satoshi to Portnoy

    Answering Portnoy’s questions, Michael Saylor explained to him Bitcoin using sports metaphors and compared BTC to a team of champion players like Michael Jordan, etc, who are digitized and can play forever. You can watch or you can play with them, he said, and if they score more than you do, you still win together, Saylor explained. No matter, where you go, Saylor said, there are hundreds of millions of people on the team Bitcoin. “You should join team Bitcoin,” he told Portnoy. “And you do not just win the game, you get wealthy while you win the game,” Saylor added.

    As for Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious individual or a group of them, who founded Bitcoin, Saylor told Portnoy that Satoshi was a real person but it does not matter who he is or was. “We are all Satoshi now,” he used that popular cliché when answering. Saylor likened Satoshi to Prometheus who stole fire from ancient Greek gods and brought it to people, therefore, likening Bitcoin to fire – the thing that had a fundamental impact on human life in the centuries to come.

    Saylor also reminded Portnoy that “Bitcoin gives you control of your money.” That’s “egalitarian, humanitarian, and economically smart,” Saylor believes. He ended the talk by saying that he should join the team Bitcoin.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

