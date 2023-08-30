Bitcoin Fails to Take out Last Summer's Highs Despite Grayscale's Court Win

Wed, 08/30/2023 - 06:20
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin keeps struggling despite industry's major legal wins
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Despite recent favorable court rulings in the cryptocurrency space, Bitcoin has struggled to surpass last summer's peak performance.

As reported by U.Today, Grayscale, a leading crypto asset manager, recently won a landmark case against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

This decision was highly anticipated, especially after a recent favorable ruling in the Ripple case.

Yet, despite these legal victories, Bitcoin remains unable to eclipse its previous highs.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Perpetuals Go Live on BitMEX

Its inability to sustain this rally leaves investors and analysts questioning what it will take for the digital currency to break new ground.

According to data from CoinGecko, the cryptocurrency briefly touched $28,000 post-ruling but has since retreated to $27,452.67, as of the latest data.

Optimism was high among industry watchers prior to the ruling, with some expecting a more significant price bump. "I thought Bitcoin would experience a 10-15% green candle with a great court ruling," said John Deaton, an attorney friendly to Ripple and XRP.

It remains to be seen whether new developments within the crypto ETF space will push the price higher.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

