Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Other Coins Surpass Google

News
Sun, 02/14/2021 - 18:00
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies is now bigger than that of Google's parent company
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Other Coins Surpass Google
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

The total market cap of all cryptocurrencies has surpassed that of Google’s parent company Alphabet.   

Earlier today, it peaked at $1.53 trillion, whereas Alphabet closed at $1.41 trillion at the end of Friday’s trading session.     

Total crypto market cap
Image by tradingview.com

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, hit a new all-time high of $49,714 on the Bitstamp exchange on Feb. 14, coming close to the $50,000 milestone.

Google—which was founded back in 1998— boasts a 92.47 percent share of global search traffic.

Alphabet is the third most valuable public company in the U.S (behind only Amazon and Apple). The company’s market cap crossed $1 trillion last January.

Related
Bitcoin Jumps to New All-Time High, Coming Awfully Close to $50,000

Outpacing Google

As reported by U.Today, the total value of the cryptocurrency market cap achieved the same feat this January. It is now up over 1,340 percent since the pandemic-driven market crash in March 2020.      

In 2010, when Google was 12-years-old, its market cap was sitting at just $200 billion. This shows that cryptocurrencies are growing at a much faster pace than the tech giant.

For Bitcoin to surpass $1 trillion, it would have to hit $53,680, which would be a 9.55 percent increase from its current price.

#Bitcoin News #Ethereum News #Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Flare Finance Shares the Name of Its Technical Audit Vendor
News
02/08/2021 - 11:20

Flare Finance Shares the Name of Its Technical Audit Vendor
Vladislav Sopov
article image 230 Million XRP Shifted by Whales, While Ripple-Friendly Azimo Launches New Remittance Service
News
02/09/2021 - 11:20

230 Million XRP Shifted by Whales, While Ripple-Friendly Azimo Launches New Remittance Service
Yuri Molchan
article image Lindsay Lohan Tweets About Sending Bitcoin to the Moon While BTC Crashes Five Percent
News
02/10/2021 - 14:06

Lindsay Lohan Tweets About Sending Bitcoin to the Moon While BTC Crashes Five Percent
Alex Dovbnya