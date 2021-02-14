Bitcoin Jumps to New All-Time High, Coming Awfully Close to $50,000

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, has capped off its blockbuster week with yet another all-time high this Sunday.
It touched $49,357 at 6:01 p.m. on the Bitstamp exchange, making a run at the much-coveted $50,000 level.
Bitcoin's market cap is now above $910 billion, with its dominance inclining closer to 61 percent.
From Tesla's shocking $1.5 Bitcoin bet to Mastercard and BNY Mellon — this has been undoubtedly one of the most successful weeks for Bitcoin in its entire history.
Moreover, as reported by U.Today, Morgan Stanley is reportedly considering investing in the world's largest cryptocurrency.