Bitcoin Jumps to New All-Time High, Coming Awfully Close to $50,000

News
Sun, 02/14/2021 - 06:18
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin is set to finish its historic week on a high note with yet another all-time high
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, has capped off its blockbuster week with yet another all-time high this Sunday. 

It touched $49,357 at 6:01 p.m. on the Bitstamp exchange, making a run at the much-coveted $50,000 level. 

Bitcoin
Image by tradingview.com

Bitcoin's market cap is now above $910 billion, with its dominance inclining closer to 61 percent.    

From Tesla's shocking $1.5 Bitcoin bet to Mastercard and BNY Mellon — this has been undoubtedly one of the most successful weeks for Bitcoin in its entire history.  

Moreover, as reported by U.Today, Morgan Stanley is reportedly considering investing in the world's largest cryptocurrency.     

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

