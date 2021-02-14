Bitcoin Jumps to New All-Time High, Coming Awfully Close to $50,000

Bitcoin is set to finish its historic week on a high note with yet another all-time high

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, has capped off its blockbuster week with yet another all-time high this Sunday.

It touched $49,357 at 6:01 p.m. on the Bitstamp exchange, making a run at the much-coveted $50,000 level.

Image by tradingview.com

Bitcoin's market cap is now above $910 billion, with its dominance inclining closer to 61 percent.



From Tesla's shocking $1.5 Bitcoin bet to Mastercard and BNY Mellon — this has been undoubtedly one of the most successful weeks for Bitcoin in its entire history.