    Bitcoin ETFs Return to Big Inflows Following BTC Price Surge

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin ETFs are seeing substantial inflows yet again
    Wed, 18/09/2024 - 8:14
    Bitcoin ETFs Return to Big Inflows Following BTC Price Surge
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    On Tuesday, Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) attracted a total of $187 million worth of inflows. 

    Advertisement

    Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is in the lead by inflows with $56.6 million. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) comes in second place with $42.2 million. VanEck Bitcoin ETF (HODL) is also in the top 3 with $3.2 million worth of inflows.

    Eight months after its launch, BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin ETF now holds more than $21 billion worth of Bitcoin. 

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin ETFs Return to Big Inflows Following BTC Price Surge
    Dogecoin Founder Excited at Elon Musk's Company's Staggering Breakthrough
    ETH/BTC Bull Loses $49 Million: Details
    Bitcoin (BTC) Death Cross Here, Dogecoin (DOGE) Erases Another Zero, Should We Consider Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lifeless?

    Notably, BlackRock's IBIT logged zero flows on Tuesday despite the fact that some of its competitors recorded decent figures. BlackRock has been dominating the Bitcoin ETF race since these products made their stunning debut in January. However, its recent underperformance has some cryptocurrency analysts scratching their heads. 

    Advertisement

    Notably, Grayscale's GBTC also recorded zero flows yesterday. The product has accounted for the vast majority of outflows recorded by Bitcoin ETFs since its launch. 

    Bitcoin's impressive inflows coincided with the bulls reclaiming the make-it-or-break-it $60,000 level. The leading cryptocurrency is currently changing hands at $60,257, according to CoinGecko data.

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 18, 2024 - 7:16
    Dogecoin Founder Excited at Elon Musk's Company's Staggering Breakthrough
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 18, 2024 - 5:56
    ETH/BTC Bull Loses $49 Million: Details
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Ibiza NXT 2024: Faces of the Future – Discover the People Shaping the Future of Web3 and Music
    Unique Network Leads the Way in Cross-Chain NFT Transfers on Polkadot
    Basebet.io Launches $BBT Token: A New Era in Blockchain-Powered Gaming
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin ETFs Return to Big Inflows Following BTC Price Surge
    Dogecoin Founder Excited at Elon Musk's Company's Staggering Breakthrough
    ETH/BTC Bull Loses $49 Million: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD