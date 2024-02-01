Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin ETFs Eating Gold's Lunch, 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Explains Why He Owns BTC, Samson Mow Says Bitcoin Price Likely to Go Parabolic: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement
article image
Valeria Blokhina
Take a closer look at the exciting crypto news of the last day of January with U.Today's news digest!
Thu, 1/02/2024 - 16:31
Bitcoin ETFs Eating Gold's Lunch, 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Explains Why He Owns BTC, Samson Mow Says Bitcoin Price Likely to Go Parabolic: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Here are the top three news stories from the previous day brought to you by U.Today.

Bitcoin ETFs eating gold's lunch

As seen on a recent chart provided by J.P. Morgan, Bitcoin is already eating gold's lunch following the launch of much-anticipated spot Bitcoin ETFs. The chart shows a noticeable inflow into Bitcoin funds, while gold ETFs are experiencing a concurrent outflow. This trend indicates that investors are beginning to favor digital assets over traditional havens. Within a short period, Bitcoin ETFs have accumulated $27.5 billion, surpassing silver ETFs and aiming to beat the $90 billion invested in gold ETFs. After entering the market, Bitcoin ETFs are not only bringing a new form of investment to the forefront but also directly jeopardizing gold's long-standing reputation as a store of value, and the graph by J.P. Morgan is highlighting this shift.

Related
BTC Price Prediction: Bitcoin Signals Buy-the-Dip, Analyst Says

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Kiyosaki finally explains why he owns Bitcoin (BTC)

In a recent X post, Robert Kiyosaki, financial guru and author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad" bestselling book, revealed the reason behind his significant Bitcoin investment. Kiyosaki explained that he sees the largest crypto as protection against "the theft of our wealth" orchestrated by entities like the Federal Reserve, Treasury and Wall Street bankers. According to the author, these institutions take advantage of the value of traditional currency via inflation, taxation and manipulation of stock values. This is why Kiyosaki has opted to favor the decentralized and inflation-resistant qualities of Bitcoin over traditional investment vehicles like equities, bonds and fiat money.

Bitcoin price likely to go parabolic: Samson Mow

Jan3 CEO Samson Mow has lately become known on X platform for his bullish stance on Bitcoin, with his most prominent prediction stating that the largest crypto will one day eventually reach the high of $1 million following the launch of Bitcoin ETFs. Yesterday, Mow took to social media to once again announce his optimistic views on the BTC price, this time choosing to do so via a meme. He accompanied the picture with a text to bring attention to the speed at which Bitcoin ETF-issuing companies have been accumulating Bitcoin after their new products launched. The meme says: “It’s impossible that ETFs keep accumulating at this rate without the price going parabolic.”

#"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin #Samson Mow
About the author
article image
Valeria Blokhina

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

related image Cardano Foundation Shares Key Adoption Milestones
2024/02/01 16:29
Cardano Foundation Shares Key Adoption Milestones
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin ETFs Absorb 5x BTC Than Miners Produce Daily: Gabor Gurbacs
2024/02/01 16:29
Bitcoin ETFs Absorb 5x BTC Than Miners Produce Daily: Gabor Gurbacs
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Network Explodes With 890,000 New Addresses in Stunning Surge
2024/02/01 16:29
Dogecoin (DOGE) Network Explodes With 890,000 New Addresses in Stunning Surge
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Vone Pay: Revolutionizing Digital Transactions in Web3
Flipster Launches New Earn Pool Feature Allowing Users to Earn Up To 10K USDT Daily on Their Crypto
IDC Partners with e& enterprise for 17th Middle East CIO Summit as It Heralds a New Era of AI-Driven Innovation
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin ETFs Eating Gold's Lunch, 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Explains Why He Owns BTC, Samson Mow Says Bitcoin Price Likely to Go Parabolic: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Cardano Foundation Shares Key Adoption Milestones
Bitcoin ETFs Absorb 5x BTC Than Miners Produce Daily: Gabor Gurbacs
Show all