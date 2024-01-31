'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Finally Explains Why He Owns Bitcoin (BTC)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Renowned author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," Robert Kiyosaki, has disclosed the rationale behind his significant investment in Bitcoin (BTC), positioning it as the ultimate safeguard against the erosion of wealth orchestrated by traditional financial institutions.

In a recent revelation, Kiyosaki asserted that Bitcoin serves as a crucial defense mechanism against the systematic theft of wealth orchestrated by entities like the Federal Reserve, Treasury and Wall Street bankers. The author contends that these institutions exploit the value of traditional currency through inflation, taxation and manipulation of stock prices.

Hence, Kiyosaki has chosen to eschew conventional investment vehicles such as stocks, bonds and fiat currency in favor of the decentralized and inflation-resistant qualities of Bitcoin.

Why I own Bitcoin. Bitcoin is protection against the theft of our wealth via our money. Fed Chairman Powell, Treasury Secretary Yellin, and Wall Street bankers steal our wealth via our money, specifically via inflation, taxation, & stock price manipulation. That is why I save… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) January 31, 2024

While Kiyosaki had previously expressed reservations about Bitcoin's intrinsic value, he now places it alongside gold and silver as indispensable financial tools. Despite acknowledging the cryptocurrency's volatility, he envisions Bitcoin as not merely a speculative venture but as a genuine store of value.

Kiyosaki's optimism extends to ambitious price predictions, forecasting a rise to $120,000 within this year and a staggering half a million dollars per BTC by 2025. In the event of a global economic downturn, he speculates that Bitcoin's value could potentially skyrocket to an unprecedented $1 million.