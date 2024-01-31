Advertisement
AD

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Finally Explains Why He Owns Bitcoin (BTC)

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Bestselling author Robert Kiyosaki reveals why he is betting big on Bitcoin, foreseeing it as ultimate defense against wealth erosion
Wed, 31/01/2024 - 8:14
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Finally Explains Why He Owns Bitcoin (BTC)
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Renowned author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," Robert Kiyosaki, has disclosed the rationale behind his significant investment in Bitcoin (BTC), positioning it as the ultimate safeguard against the erosion of wealth orchestrated by traditional financial institutions.

Advertisement

Related
Billionaire Tim Draper Predicts Total Bitcoinization

In a recent revelation, Kiyosaki asserted that Bitcoin serves as a crucial defense mechanism against the systematic theft of wealth orchestrated by entities like the Federal Reserve, Treasury and Wall Street bankers. The author contends that these institutions exploit the value of traditional currency through inflation, taxation and manipulation of stock prices.

Hence, Kiyosaki has chosen to eschew conventional investment vehicles such as stocks, bonds and fiat currency in favor of the decentralized and inflation-resistant qualities of Bitcoin.

While Kiyosaki had previously expressed reservations about Bitcoin's intrinsic value, he now places it alongside gold and silver as indispensable financial tools. Despite acknowledging the cryptocurrency's volatility, he envisions Bitcoin as not merely a speculative venture but as a genuine store of value.

$1 million Bitcoin

Kiyosaki's optimism extends to ambitious price predictions, forecasting a rise to $120,000 within this year and a staggering half a million dollars per BTC by 2025. In the event of a global economic downturn, he speculates that Bitcoin's value could potentially skyrocket to an unprecedented $1 million.

Related
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC) Volatility Has Collapsed

The financial guru's endorsement of BTC underscores a paradigm shift in his investment strategy, highlighting the growing prominence of cryptocurrencies as a formidable asset class.

#Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Bitcoin ETFs Eating Gold's Lunch
2024/01/31 08:12
Bitcoin ETFs Eating Gold's Lunch
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Billionaire Tim Draper Predicts Total Bitcoinization
2024/01/31 08:12
Billionaire Tim Draper Predicts Total Bitcoinization
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP Makes Right Moves, But Bulls Still 'Hate It,' Shiba Inu (SHIB) Secures Bullish Momentum, Cardano's (ADA) Unexpected Massive Breakout
2024/01/31 08:12
XRP Makes Right Moves, But Bulls Still 'Hate It,' Shiba Inu (SHIB) Secures Bullish Momentum, Cardano's (ADA) Unexpected Massive Breakout
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

$DEFI Token Hits 7 Major Exchanges: A Milestone Achievement
Sui Blasts into DeFi Top 10 as TVL Surges Above $430M
The revolutionary Massa ecosystem is launching now
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Finally Explains Why He Owns Bitcoin (BTC)
Bitcoin ETFs Eating Gold's Lunch
Billionaire Tim Draper Predicts Total Bitcoinization
Show all