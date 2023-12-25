Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin ETF May Have Tremendous Impact on SHIB Price: PawZone Founder

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Unexpected forecast about SHIB and PAW made by PawZone founder in light of Bitcoin ETF approval expected next month
Mon, 25/12/2023 - 14:59
Bitcoin ETF May Have Tremendous Impact on SHIB Price: PawZone Founder
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The founder of the PawZone NFT marketplace on Shibarium, known on Twitter as @jds_updates, has published a post in which he expressed his view on what effect a Bitcoin spot ETF may have on Shiba Inu and PawZone after launch. He even hinted that following Bitcoin ETFs, other cryptocurrencies may launch their own exchange-traded funds.

Advertisement

His tweet leads one to believe that he expects the launch of a Bitcoin spot ETF may be particularly good for Shiba Inu and PawZone native tokens.

Influx of money expected into Bitcoin, and perhaps – SHIB and PAW ETFs?

@jds_updates stated that SHIB and PAW are just getting started “as the overall crypto market experiences one of the biggest catalysts of all time.” He shared his thoughts on the much-anticipated Bitcoin spot ETF launch, saying that an ETF makes way for massive quantities of money to move into them and the underlying assets. Therefore, he expects that there will be “a race to acquire all the Bitcoin still readily available” on the market.

Curiously, the PAW founder added that he believes the first Bitcoin ETF will pave the way for other cryptocurrencies to get their own exchange-traded funds, and the market at this point is witnessing “a once in a lifetime opportunity,” as if hinting that eventually Shiba Inu and PAW-based ETFs may be launched as well.

New epoch in SHIB burns coming soon

Earlier today, an official member of the Shiba Inu team, who represents it on social media, Lucie, teased an important upcoming upgrade. It will transition SHIB burns from manual mode to automated. Lucie stated that it will allow the team to minimize or even eliminate the pressure on BONE token on Shibarium in connection with SHIB burns.

Related
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Assets He Made Fortune On

In December, the SHIB team has transferred three chunks of approximately 8.5 billion SHIB to a dead blockchain address. In late November, there was one similar burn as well. By now, the SHIB team, thanks to BONE transaction fees, has burned more than 33 billion Shiba Inu coins.

Over the last 24 hours, the SHIB community has removed 53,129,180 SHIB from the circulating supply, pushing the burn rate up by more than 5,000%, according to Shibburn data.

#Shibarium #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Ethereum (ETH) Primed for Rally to $3,400, Analyst Predicts Ahead of ETF Approval
2023/12/25 14:58
Ethereum (ETH) Primed for Rally to $3,400, Analyst Predicts Ahead of ETF Approval
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image CoinEx CEO Haipo Yang on Strategy, New Features and Crypto Prospects: AMA Recap
2023/12/25 14:58
CoinEx CEO Haipo Yang on Strategy, New Features and Crypto Prospects: AMA Recap
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image 11% Bitcoin (BTC) Move Coming Soon: Skew Analytics
2023/12/25 14:58
11% Bitcoin (BTC) Move Coming Soon: Skew Analytics
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Bitcoin ETF May Have Tremendous Impact on SHIB Price: PawZone Founder
Bitcoin ETF May Have Tremendous Impact on SHIB Price: PawZone Founder
Ethereum (ETH) Primed for Rally to $3,400, Analyst Predicts Ahead of ETF Approval
Ethereum (ETH) Primed for Rally to $3,400, Analyst Predicts Ahead of ETF Approval
CoinEx CEO Haipo Yang on Strategy, New Features and Crypto Prospects: AMA Recap
CoinEx CEO Haipo Yang on Strategy, New Features and Crypto Prospects: AMA Recap
11% Bitcoin (BTC) Move Coming Soon: Skew Analytics
11% Bitcoin (BTC) Move Coming Soon: Skew Analytics
XRP Eyes 74% Volume Spike as Price Goes Christmas Green
XRP Eyes 74% Volume Spike as Price Goes Christmas Green
Dogecoin (DOGE) Profitability at Highest Level in 2023
Dogecoin (DOGE) Profitability at Highest Level in 2023
Crucial Upgrade Teased by SHIB Team, Here's Why It Will Be Important
Crucial Upgrade Teased by SHIB Team, Here's Why It Will Be Important
New Solana (SOL) Meme Coin up 100% After Major Exchange Listing
New Solana (SOL) Meme Coin up 100% After Major Exchange Listing
Solana (SOL) Rally Nearing Its End? Wallet Moves $23 Million to Binance Amid Price Dip
Solana (SOL) Rally Nearing Its End? Wallet Moves $23 Million to Binance Amid Price Dip
Did Vitalik Buterin Predict Solana (SOL) Rally? Cryptic Tweet Breakthrough
Did Vitalik Buterin Predict Solana (SOL) Rally? Cryptic Tweet Breakthrough
Show all
Advertisement
AD