Advertisement
AD

Crucial Upgrade Teased by SHIB Team, Here's Why It Will Be Important

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
New upgrade will take Shiba Inu burns to whole new level and will minimize pressure on BONE, SHIB member stated
Mon, 25/12/2023 - 12:00
Crucial Upgrade Teased by SHIB Team, Here's Why It Will Be Important
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to a recent post by Lucie, the marketing specialist of Shiba Inu, SHIB burns will be handled in a more efficient way after the upcoming SHIB upgrade is implemented and the pressure on Bone ShibaSwap, which is used as gas on Shibarium, is minimized.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shibarium has smashed an important new utility milestone over the weekend.

Here's how upgrade will impact SHIB burns and BONE

Lucie addressed the issue of burns made by the Shiba Inu development team: so far, they have burned more than 33 billion SHIB meme coins, with four transactions to dead-end wallets, carrying more than eight billion each.

The marketing expert reminded the SHIB community that, so far, the team is doing all the burns manually. However, the situation is going to change after the upgrade is implemented, Lucie emphasized. An announcement will be made prior to the upgrade rollout to keep the SHIB community informed, she stated.

Lucie was referring to the approaching upgrade described by the Shiba Inu team in early December as the post talked about moving the Shibarium testnet Puppynet from Ethereum’s Goerli to Sepolia.

The transition of Puppynet to the Sepolia Network, the developers believe, will help increase Shibarium’s scalability, bring down transfer fees and enhance the speed of transactions. It will be more than a transition - a whole upgrade - with the goal of making things more user-friendly on Shibarium since the community’s requirements have been growing recently, the blog post says. In particular, this will be good for DeFi and NFT areas.

As for the upgrade’s impact on SHIB burns, as of January they will move into the second phase, where all transfers to dead wallets will become automated, while currently they are still done manually from the official deployer wallet. The blog post promises “multiple upgrades” for this transition in particular. “The automated burn process will operate based on predefined rules, making it more efficient and transparent.”

Related
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Assets He Made Fortune On

Shibarium hits new milestone

The mainnet of layer-2 solution Shibarium managed to break a new record over the weekend as it reached a new milestone of 180 million transactions performed. At the time of this writing, the metric shows 185,519,551 transfers on Shibarium.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium #Token Burn #BONE
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image New Solana (SOL) Meme Coin up 100% After Major Exchange Listing
2023/12/25 11:59
New Solana (SOL) Meme Coin up 100% After Major Exchange Listing
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Solana (SOL) Rally Nearing Its End? Wallet Moves $23 Million to Binance Amid Price Dip
2023/12/25 11:59
Solana (SOL) Rally Nearing Its End? Wallet Moves $23 Million to Binance Amid Price Dip
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Did Vitalik Buterin Predict Solana (SOL) Rally? Cryptic Tweet Breakthrough
2023/12/25 11:59
Did Vitalik Buterin Predict Solana (SOL) Rally? Cryptic Tweet Breakthrough
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Crucial Upgrade Teased by SHIB Team, Here's Why It Will Be Important
Crucial Upgrade Teased by SHIB Team, Here's Why It Will Be Important
New Solana (SOL) Meme Coin up 100% After Major Exchange Listing
New Solana (SOL) Meme Coin up 100% After Major Exchange Listing
Solana (SOL) Rally Nearing Its End? Wallet Moves $23 Million to Binance Amid Price Dip
Solana (SOL) Rally Nearing Its End? Wallet Moves $23 Million to Binance Amid Price Dip
Did Vitalik Buterin Predict Solana (SOL) Rally? Cryptic Tweet Breakthrough
Did Vitalik Buterin Predict Solana (SOL) Rally? Cryptic Tweet Breakthrough
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Assets He Made Fortune On
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Assets He Made Fortune On
XRP May End December in Profit for First Time in Six Years
XRP May End December in Profit for First Time in Six Years
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Jumps by 5,000% as Whale Migration Begins
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Jumps by 5,000% as Whale Migration Begins
Whopping 4.25 Trillion SHIB Transfer Triggers 266% Spike in Shiba Inu Whale Activity
Whopping 4.25 Trillion SHIB Transfer Triggers 266% Spike in Shiba Inu Whale Activity
Bitcoin ETF Amendment Deadline Reportedly Set, Is US SEC Ready to Grant Approval Now?
Bitcoin ETF Amendment Deadline Reportedly Set, Is US SEC Ready to Grant Approval Now?
Three Ways to Promote NFTs in 2024
Three Ways to Promote NFTs in 2024
Show all
Advertisement
AD