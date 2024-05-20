Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Bulls Push BTC Price Past $68K. Is $70K Next?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin is aiming to hit $70,000 after hitting the highest level since early April
    Mon, 20/05/2024 - 17:06
    Bitcoin Bulls Push BTC Price Past $68K. Is $70K Next?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The price of Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, surged to a new intraday high of $68,276 earlier today on the Bitstamp exchange. 

    Advertisement

    The cryptocurrency has touched its highest level since Apr. 12 after plunging to as low as $56,500 on May 1 due to stagflation fears. 

    It is worth noting that ETF flows remain correlated with the price action. Last week, Bitcoin ETFs experienced positive inflows on all five trading weeks, recording total net flows of roughly $950 million. 

    According to Bitcoin analyst Alessandro Ottaviani, if BlackRock's IBIT and other spot Bitcoin ETFs record more inflows, the Bitcoin price could end up surpassing the $70,000 level in the near future.    

    Bitcoin's previous attempt to gain a footing above the aforementioned level resulted in a failure. After topping $70,000 and surging as high as $72,756 on Apr. 8, the cryptocurrency ended up crashing as much as 17% within just nine days. 

    As reported by U.Today, the Bitcoin price recently experienced a substantial rally following the most recent CPI report, which showed cooling US inflation. Bitcoin is expected to benefit from multiple rate cuts this year. 

    This Monday, the largest cryptocurrency has spiked in tandem with the Nasdaq 100, which is up 0.82%. The correlation between Bitcoin and tech stocks recently hit its highest level in almost a year.

    The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization peaked at $73,737 on March 14. As of now, it is 7.4% from its peak. As reported by U.Today, analyst Tom Lee is convinced that the cryptocurrency is eventually going to hit $150,000 in 2024.  

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Vitalik Buterin Shares Rare Ethereum (ETH) Roadmap Update
    2024/05/20 17:11
    Vitalik Buterin Shares Rare Ethereum (ETH) Roadmap Update
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Cardano: 21 Billion ADA Shifted in Anticipation of Major Price Boost
    2024/05/20 17:11
    Cardano: 21 Billion ADA Shifted in Anticipation of Major Price Boost
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Peter Brandt Urges to Ignore Peter Schiff's 'Bitcoin Is Dead' Claim, Half Trillion SHIB Moved in 24 Hours, 7,000 ETH Mysteriously Moved to Robinhood: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    2024/05/20 17:11
    Peter Brandt Urges to Ignore Peter Schiff's 'Bitcoin Is Dead' Claim, Half Trillion SHIB Moved in 24 Hours, 7,000 ETH Mysteriously Moved to Robinhood: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    CryptoGames Integrates Polygon (MATIC) for Enhanced User Experience
    Fairspin Unveils TFS Token: The Game-Changer in iGaming
    Solana Meme Coin Penguiana Hits Softcap As The Presale Raises Over 1500 SOL, Set To Release P2E Game Demo Next Month
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Bulls Push BTC Price Past $68K. Is $70K Next?
    Vitalik Buterin Shares Rare Ethereum (ETH) Roadmap Update
    Cardano: 21 Billion ADA Shifted in Anticipation of Major Price Boost
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD