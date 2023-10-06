Bitcoin (BTC) to $220,000 Is Programmed, Max Keiser Convinced

Fri, 10/06/2023 - 15:10
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Max Keiser's epic new Bitcoin price prediction points at $220,000 for BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) to $220,000 Is Programmed, Max Keiser Convinced
Cover image via www.youtube.com

In a recent development, renowned cryptocurrency expert and Bitcoin advocate Max Keiser has expressed unwavering confidence in Bitcoin's imminent surge to $220,000. Keiser, known for his extra bullish predictions in the past, firmly believes that the value of BTC is set to skyrocket, emphasizing that the cryptocurrency is on the verge of becoming the world's monetary standard.

Keiser's conviction stems from a series of significant events, including a bold statement made by a former BlackRock director, who asserted that the SEC would greenlight all Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) within the next 3-6 months. Keiser sees this development as a pivotal moment, marking Bitcoin's ascendancy to unprecedented heights.

In contrast to traditional financial analyses that suggest cracks in the financial markets, Keiser remains undeterred. He dismisses these concerns, stating that the current turmoil only strengthens Bitcoin's position. 

Recipe is the same

Keiser's optimistic outlook is shared by another prominent figure in the crypto sphere, Arthur Hayes, who predicts Bitcoin's value reaching the triple digits. Hayes attributes this surge to the necessity of monetary policy easing and the growing instability of the global financial system.

Keiser's bold predictions echo the sentiments of many crypto enthusiasts who view Bitcoin as a safeguard against economic uncertainties. With central banks poised to unleash a torrent of money into the economy, Keiser envisions a future where Bitcoin's value will be astronomical, a sentiment shared by fellow experts.

article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

