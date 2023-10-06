Arthur Hayes Reveals What Crypto AI Token Will Make Him Richer

In his new essay, Arthur Hayes explores crypto and artificial intelligence and unveils his ultimate altcoin pick

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In an insightful essay, Arthur Hayes, a prominent figure in the crypto industry, shares his perspective on the future of the crypto market, focusing on the intersection of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence (AI). According to Hayes, the impending end of the bear market will usher in a new era of opportunity, driven by the simultaneous rise in fiat liquidity and the commercialization of AI technology.

"Double Happiness" is my final AI + #crypto essay. It argues we are about to witness the biggest bull market in human history driven by the most amount of money printed in the shortest amount of time, and the coming of AI.



My shitcoin of choice $FILhttps://t.co/fk0C7WNnxY pic.twitter.com/VHpMrxcIyW — Arthur Hayes (@CryptoHayes) October 5, 2023

Hayes believes that the convergence of these two factors will create a significant bull market. He anticipates a surge in fiat liquidity as governments resort to money printing to tackle mounting debt issues. Simultaneously, the rapid adoption of AI technology, fueled by massive investments, is poised to reshape various sectors.

In this scenario, Hayes places particular emphasis on the importance of decentralized data storage for AI systems. He asserts that an AI's reliance on secure and censorship-resistant data storage makes decentralized solutions crucial. To that end, Hayes identifies Filecoin (FIL) as a standout choice. FIL, operating on a proof-of-spacetime blockchain, aligns with the decentralized principles that AI technology demands.

FIL to USD by CoinMarketCap

Hayes highlights FIL's tradeability on major exchanges, its substantial dip from its all-time high, and its role as a native cryptocurrency supporting the AI ecosystem. With these factors in mind, he positions FIL as his prime investment choice in the crypto AI sector.

As the world hurtles toward an era where AI becomes integral to daily life, Hayes remains unyielding in his conviction. He strategically positions himself for the forthcoming 2023-2026 cycle, confident that FIL's trajectory will align with his predictions. In a market characterized by turbulence, Hayes stands resolute, betting big on FIL, anticipating monumental gains as the crypto AI sector evolves.