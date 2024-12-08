Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) to $200,000? Here's Why It's Target

    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin's potential target might be way above current price level
    Sun, 8/12/2024 - 11:15
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Conversations concerning the long-term price trajectory of Bitcoin have been rekindled by its recent performance. Compared to the previous two market cycles, the current one indicates that Bitcoin may still have a lot of room to grow, possibly reaching the $200,000 mark. It is clear from examining Bitcoin's chart that the cryptocurrency has closely mirrored previous cycles.

    Following the recovery patterns observed in previous bull markets, Bitcoin has risen more than 300% since its 2024 low of about $25,000. During these cycles, Bitcoin's ROI (Return on Investment) has historically grown exponentially, frequently reaching new all-time highs. Even at its current price of almost $100,000, Bitcoin has potential for further increase.

    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The Bitcoin rally in 2017 and 2021 went far beyond its initial 300% recovery, ultimately driving ROI to 15 times or more from the cycle's bottom. A $200,000 target doesn't seem out of the question if Bitcoin were to follow a similar trajectory. Such expansion would be consistent with its past performance, in which rallies propelled by momentum and rising adoption raised its valuation.

    The road to $200,000 won't be without obstacles though. The $100,000 mark has already caused early investors to take profits because it serves as psychological resistance. Volume during recent declines emphasizes this pattern, indicating that short-term traders are profiting from Bitcoin's increases.

    For indications of ongoing buyer interest, it is important to keep a close eye on key support levels at $93,000 and $84,000. The impending 2024 Bitcoin halving is one of the factors propelling the cryptocurrency's upward potential. Events involving halving have historically decreased the supply of Bitcoin while igniting investor optimism. A favorable environment for Bitcoin's growth may also be produced by growing institutional adoption and possible regulatory clarity.

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

