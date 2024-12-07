Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for December 7

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has drop of Bitcoin (BTC) started yet?
    Sat, 7/12/2024 - 15:30
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for December 7
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The weekend has stared with ongoing buyer dominance, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.52% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is going up after it has almost bounced off the local support of $99,121. If the growth continues, one can expect a test of the resistance level by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the daily candle closure in terms of the $99,800 level.

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for December 6
    Fri, 12/06/2024 - 14:06
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for December 6
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If it happens far and above it, the growth may lead to a test of the $102,000 area soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    A similar picture is on the weekly chart. If the bar closes with a long wick and around the current prices, bears may seize the initiative, which may lead to a correction to the $90,000 range.

    Bitcoin is trading at $99,574 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 7, 2024 - 15:15
    Coinbase Announces Major Listings With Four New Crypto Assets
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Dec 7, 2024 - 15:00
    Former Ripple Partner MoneyGram Bets on USDC
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AML Wallet Risk Checker
    Gate.io Launches $50M Fund to Boost the Meme Ecosystem
    Binance’s First GameFi Demo Day with Megalink Complete
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for December 7
    Coinbase Announces Major Listings With Four New Crypto Assets
    Former Ripple Partner MoneyGram Bets on USDC
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD