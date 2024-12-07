Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for December 7

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The weekend has stared with ongoing buyer dominance, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.52% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is going up after it has almost bounced off the local support of $99,121. If the growth continues, one can expect a test of the resistance level by tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the daily candle closure in terms of the $99,800 level.

If it happens far and above it, the growth may lead to a test of the $102,000 area soon.

A similar picture is on the weekly chart. If the bar closes with a long wick and around the current prices, bears may seize the initiative, which may lead to a correction to the $90,000 range.

Bitcoin is trading at $99,574 at press time.