Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Bitcoin Bubble Top Might Be Near? Not Yet, Analyst Says

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Bitcoin (BTC) is far from its dangerous "bubble" phase, battle-tested indicator by analyst Jordi Visser says
    Sat, 7/12/2024 - 12:16
    Bitcoin Bubble Top Might Be Near? Not Yet, Analyst Says
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Jordi Visser, former CIO and president of Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisors firm, is sure that Bitcoin (BTC) has not entered its "bubble" phase over $100,000. To hit the potential top, it first need to rally against MAG7, an index of major tech stocks in the U.S.

    No, BTC is not bubble, investing veteran Jordi Visser says

    The Bitcoin (BTC) price "breakout or bubble top" is not here, seasoned investor, markets commentator and podcaster Jordi Visser shares in his recent X thread. Even with the fact that Bitcoin (BTC) managed to double its price for the second year in a row, it is very far from what looks like a bubble for tech companies.

    For instance, the Bitcoin (BTC) price macro chart looks too different from the "Internet bubble" of 1990s that registered zero years in red. Neither overhyped MicroStrategy journey in crypto should be treated as a signal of a "bubble phase."

    Advertisement

    Instead, Visser recalled 2020-2021 NFT and early meme coin frenzies as textbook examples of what bubbles might look in crypto. They were accompanied by euphorias in media and splendid performance of all classes of altcoin assets:

    HOT Stories
    Key Driver for Bitcoin (BTC) Omega Candle Named by Samson Mow
    Ethereum (ETH) $4,000 Comeback: What's Next? Did Bitcoin (BTC) Reach Top? Solana (SOL) Finally Breaks Downtrend
    Yellen Says Crypto Poses Risk to Financial System
    Solana-Based Meme Coin Factory Banned in UK

    2020/21 was clearly a bubble with my 13 yr old son printing money, altcoins and NFTs in the news and celebrities pitching crypto everywhere. Basically anything was working. The altcoin index is still 50% off the highs of the bubble and was sitting near the lows of the last three years just weeks ago

    As such, altcoin statistics of this cycle also confirm that we are very far from reaching the top. As covered by U.Today previously, the ETH/BTC rate, a crucial indicator for the altcoin segment, set a multi-year low in recent weeks right before the Bitcoin (BTC) jump over $100,000.

    Related
    Ethereum Keeps Plunging Against Bitcoin
    Thu, 10/24/2024 - 07:52
    Ethereum Keeps Plunging Against Bitcoin
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Ethereum (ETH) was not so cheap against Bitcoin (BTC) since April 2021. Visser admitted that despite ETH being back over $4,000, it still fails to revisit its ATH.

    All eyes on Magnificent 7

    Also, we are still in the middle of processes of capital injection into spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in the U.S. and Hong Kong. This monstrous inflow is also far from exhaustion, recent data says.

    Despite all controversy and regulatory hostility, crypto ETFs became the fastest-growing products in the entire ETF history.

    That being said, to register a proper "bubble" status, the Bitcoin (BTC) price needs to rally against MAG7, an index of top tech stocks including Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon.com, Nvidia, Meta Platforms and Tesla.

    This particular process — parabolic growth of the BTC/MAG7 rate — marked the top for the last two Bitcoin (BTC) price cycles, seasoned CIO concluded.

    #Bitcoin #Ethereum News #Ethereum ETF #Tesla News #Amazon News #MicroStrategy News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 7, 2024 - 12:00
    Chainlink (LINK) Is 10.8% Away From 3-Year Peak, Will It Match Up?
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Dec 7, 2024 - 11:43
    DOGE Founder Names Key Reasons for His Increased Appreciation of Crypto
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AML Wallet Risk Checker
    Gate.io Launches $50M Fund to Boost the Meme Ecosystem
    Binance’s First GameFi Demo Day with Megalink Complete
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Bubble Top Might Be Near? Not Yet, Analyst Says
    Chainlink (LINK) Is 10.8% Away From 3-Year Peak, Will It Match Up?
    DOGE Founder Names Key Reasons for His Increased Appreciation of Crypto
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD