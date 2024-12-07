Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Key Driver For Bitcoin (BTC) Omega Candle Named by Samson Mow

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Prominent Bitcoiner Samson Mow revealed what is likely to cause the first BTC Omega candle
    Sat, 7/12/2024 - 8:42
    Key Driver For Bitcoin (BTC) Omega Candle Named by Samson Mow
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Samson Mow, Bitcoin proponent and the chief executive officer at the BTC adoption-focused company JAN3, has addressed his audience on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) to share with them a BTC prediction.

    He revealed what may be the most likely key driver for the very first Omega candle, which will push the price of the world’s flagship cryptocurrency towards $1 million. His prediction has to do with Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin-focused company, MicroStrategy.

    Mow expects gamma squeeze on MSTR

    Omega candle is a short-time and a single-day bullish price movement depicted as a large green candle on charts that suggests an extraordinary and rapid price increase. Mow is well-known for predicting Bitcoin to eventually reach $1 million per coin and then go higher.

    HOT Stories
    Key Driver For Bitcoin (BTC) Omega Candle Named by Samson Mow
    Ethereum (ETH) $4,000 Comeback: What's Next? Did Bitcoin (BTC) Reach Top? Solana (SOL) Finally Breaks Downtrend
    Yellen Says Crypto Poses Risk to Financial System
    Solana-Based Meme Coin Factory Banned in UK

    Mow expects the first Omega candle for Bitcoin to happen thanks to a gamma squeeze on MicroStrategy stocks. Gamma squeeze is related to options trading and it happens with a great number of call options (which indicate a bet on a price increase) gets bought. When this happens, market makes are forced to hedge the risks and they begin to buy the stock itself which backs the options. This drives the stock’s price higher. This is what Mow expects to happen to MSTR and then he expects this to push the Bitcoin price up.

    Advertisement

    Meanwhile, MicroStrategy is not slowing down its strategic Bitcoin purchase plan, regularly adding more BTC to its stash.

    Related
    Michael Saylor Reveals How 80% Bitcoin Crash Could Be Possible: Details
    Fri, 12/06/2024 - 09:26
    Michael Saylor Reveals How 80% Bitcoin Crash Could Be Possible: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Bitcoin Sat-dollar parity predicted by JAN3 boss

    In an earlier tweet, Samson Mow discussed the possible future of Bitcoin when it will be used in the economy equally to the US dollar. The JAN3 CEO predicted that BTC will eventually reach parity with the dollar, or rather particles of Bitcoin called Satoshis will be at parity with the US fiat currency.

    Mow explains that by dollar-sat parity he means the approximate purchasing power of the dollar in the present day. “A dozen eggs will be 2-3 sats,” he tweeted.

    He added that this will happen if the remaining Bitcoin is divided “equally between everyone on the planet.” It is already impossible to divide the 21 million BTC “equally” because of current holders. The actual number of BTC that the average person might end up with per Mow is likely 10-50k Sats.

    #Samson Mow #Bitcoin #MicroStrategy News
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 7, 2024 - 10:30
    250,000,000 SHIB in Single Move — What’s Happening?
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Dec 7, 2024 - 0:01
    Ethereum (ETH) $4,000 Comeback: What's Next? Did Bitcoin (BTC) Reach Top? Solana (SOL) Finally Breaks Downtrend
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AML Wallet Risk Checker
    Gate.io Launches $50M Fund to Boost the Meme Ecosystem
    Binance’s First GameFi Demo Day with Megalink Complete
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    250,000,000 SHIB in Single Move — What’s Happening?
    Key Driver For Bitcoin (BTC) Omega Candle Named by Samson Mow
    Ethereum (ETH) $4,000 Comeback: What's Next? Did Bitcoin (BTC) Reach Top? Solana (SOL) Finally Breaks Downtrend
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD