Bitcoin (BTC) Reclaims $41,000; Can It Still Crash?

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Other major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH) and BNB (BNB) are also on rise, showing broad, positive trend across market
Fri, 26/01/2024 - 16:05
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Contents
Bitcoin (BTC), the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has surged past the $41,000 mark, according to CoinGecko data. This significant rally has placed the top cryptocurrency back in the spotlight after it crashed following the approval of several spot ETFs.

At press time, Bitcoin is trading at $41,339.30 after seeing a 3.6% increase in the last 24 hours.

As investors and market analysts watch closely, the big question remains: is this a temporary surge, or is Bitcoin gearing up for more consistent growth?

Cryptocurrencies and stocks in green

Following a positive trend across the board, other top cryptocurrencies are showing bullish signs alongside Bitcoin. 

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency, is currently trading at $2,251.83, witnessing a 9.7% increase over the past week. 

Other major players like BNB (BNB), Solana (SOL) and XRP (XRP) have also experienced growth, contributing to generally optimistic market sentiment.

The ripple effect of this upswing is evident in cryptocurrency-related stocks as well.

Coinbase Global is up by 4.7%, while U.S.-listed shares of Bitfarms and MicroStrategy have jumped 9.1% and 4.5%, respectively. 

Other notable increases include Riot Platforms with a 6.2% rise, Hut 8 Mining up by 8.5% and Marathon Digital gaining 7.7%. This collective upturn indicates broader market confidence in cryptocurrencies and related assets.

Caution amid optimism

The current market trend is a cause for optimism among cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors, but caution is still advised. 

Analyst Ali has pointed out that the TD Sequential, a popular technical indicator, has flashed a buy signal for Bitcoin. 

This could indicate a potential upswing toward the $43,000 mark if Bitcoin maintains its position above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). 

However, it is crucial to monitor this support level closely. A breach below the 100SMA could potentially lead to a downturn, with Bitcoin's price possibly dropping to around $33,300.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
