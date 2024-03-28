Bitcoin (BTC) Rebounds and Eyes $75K, Litecoin (LTC) Surges 17%, and Borroe Finance (ROE) Pushes AI-Powered Web3 Fundraising

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin has demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of recent market turmoil, recovering swiftly from the correction last week. After dipping to the $61,000 area, BTC bounced back with vigor, swiftly reclaiming the $70,000 level and trading around that area at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, Litecoin has also enjoyed a solid week, registering a decent 17% pump. Interestingly, Coinpedia has shared insightful analyses on the price movements of both Bitcoin and Litecoin on TradingView.

Bitcoin: Eyes on $75K breakout

According to Coinpedia's analysis, Bitcoin has kicked off the week on a bullish note, surpassing the $70,000 mark.

A morning star pattern, often indicative of a significant reversal, has led to an uptrend after Bitcoin briefly dipped below $65,000. Recent days have witnessed a notable surge in trading activity, with a 5% jump on Sunday, a 4% hike on Monday, and an additional 1.02% gain on Tuesday again.

The bullish trend is further supported by a 49% rise in intraday trading volume, underscoring the strength of the rally. As the highly anticipated Bitcoin halving event draws closer on April 19th, bullish sentiments are intensifying within the crypto community.

At press time, Bitcoin trades at around $70,000, showcasing over 10% growth in the past 72 hours.

Litecoin: Bullish rally anticipated beyond $115

Litecoin's performance has been even better, with LTC registering a 17% increase over the past five days, signaling a strong recovery. Notably, Litecoin's price has sustained above the 50% Fibonacci level, setting its sights on breaching the $100 psychological mark and aiming for a target of $113. At press time, LTC is trading around $95.

Bitcoin's performance above the $70,000 level has undoubtedly contributed to Litecoin's bullish momentum. Additionally, the anticipation surrounding the upcoming Bitcoin halving event is expected to provide a tailwind for altcoins like Litecoin, with some indications suggesting prices could surpass the $200 mark.

While caution is advised around the $100 mark, which could present potential resistance and a reversal zone, the overall outlook remains optimistic. Coinpedia's analysis suggests that Litecoin could potentially hit $113 and even $130 if the bullish market trend persists. The broader market's recovery has undoubtedly contributed to Litecoin's upward trajectory.

