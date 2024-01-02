Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Goes Green Amid Cold Call From CNBC's Jim Cramer

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Amid echoes of skepticism from CNBC's Jim Cramer, Bitcoin confidently soars to new heights
Tue, 2/01/2024 - 12:39
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Goes Green Amid Cold Call From CNBC's Jim Cramer
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In an unexpected turn of events, CNBC's Mad Money host Jim Cramer has once again sparked a heated debate with his recent remarks. On the second day of the new year of 2024, Cramer, a renowned cryptocurrency critic, posed a seemingly innocuous question that resonated with the crypto community.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Bears' $145 Million Bloodbath: $45,000 Price Surge Pulls Liquidations Up

While Cramer's question may not carry immediate consequences, Bitcoin enthusiasts, well acquainted with his bearish views on the digital asset, could not help but dissect the potential implications.

Cramer's skepticism has, in the past, given rise to the "Inverse Cramer" phenomenon, where investors often opt to take the opposite stance to his predictions. This contrarian strategy gained significant traction, leading to the creation of an Inverse Cramer ETF in October 2022 by investment firm TUTTLE.

Bitcoin renews yearly highs

Despite Cramer's doubting inquiry, BTC is making headlines for its bullish performance. Currently priced at $45,879, Bitcoin has reached its highest value since April 2022, registering a 3% increase on the second day of the year and propelling its market capitalization to an impressive $892.65 billion.

""
BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

Over the past calendar year, BTC's capitalization has surged by an astonishing 277%, surpassing the half-trillion-dollar mark.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Set to Hit $50,000, Matrixport Points to ETF Approvals and Institutional Interest

As the crypto market watches Cramer's skepticism play out, the question lingers: will the Bitcoin price continue its upward trajectory in 2024, defying the doubts raised by one of its most vocal critics?

#Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin News #Jim Cramer
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Wakes up Suddenly: What's Happening?
2024/01/02 12:38
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Wakes up Suddenly: What's Happening?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Polkadot's Astar (ASTR) Jumps 25%, Here's Potential Reason
2024/01/02 12:38
Polkadot's Astar (ASTR) Jumps 25%, Here's Potential Reason
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Dogecoin Founder Issues Notable Bitcoin (BTC) Statement
2024/01/02 12:38
Dogecoin Founder Issues Notable Bitcoin (BTC) Statement
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Major Partners to Join the Upcoming Aleph Zero CTRL+Hack+ZK Hackathon
Delysium Unveils Lucy — the Operating System (OS) of the “YKILY” AI Agent Network
GameFi Project AssetClub announced adoption of BRC20-RATS for further development of the RATS community
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Goes Green Amid Cold Call From CNBC's Jim Cramer
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Wakes up Suddenly: What's Happening?
Polkadot's Astar (ASTR) Jumps 25%, Here's Potential Reason
Show all
Advertisement
AD