Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches Highest Level Since April 2022

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin's impressive leap to a 21-month high of $45,386 underscores a bullish start to 2024
Tue, 2/01/2024 - 5:50
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches Highest Level Since April 2022
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) soared to a 21-month high, touching $45,386 and stabilizing at $44,804, marking a 1.4% increase. 

Additionally, a massive liquidation of Bitcoin shorts, amounting to over $115 million, took place in the past 24 hours. 

A positive signal for risk assets

Renowned market analyst Tom Lee has noted the January surge in Bitcoin as a promising omen for risk assets more broadly. 

Lee's perspective suggests that the strong performance of Bitcoin could be an indicator of a broader market upturn. 

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Starts New Year on Bullish Note

The sentiment is especially significant given the cryptocurrency's influence and its role as a bellwether for other digital assets and possibly even for the wider financial markets. 

This uptick in Bitcoin's value at the start of 2024 contrasts sharply with the bearish outlook prevalent among many market participants at the beginning of the previous year.

Potential Bitcoin spot ETF approval

In its latest note, Matrixport has commented on the imminent approval of a Bitcoin Spot Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF), which is expected to further propel Bitcoin's price, potentially reaching the $50,000 mark. 

The anticipation of this approval, potentially earlier than most traders expect, is creating a bullish sentiment in the market

This development is seen as a legitimizing factor for Bitcoin in institutional portfolios and could trigger a significant influx of investment. 

Additionally, the current dynamics in the Bitcoin market, including a decrease in available supply due to increased use of cold storage and limited supply from mining companies, could lead to a supply shortage, further driving up prices. 

Matrixport's analysis also ties in the potential impact of the US election cycle on Bitcoin's price, predicting an impressive rally.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Top Cryptos to Watch in 2024
2024/01/02 06:02
Top Cryptos to Watch in 2024
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Starts New Year on Bullish Note
2024/01/02 06:02
Bitcoin (BTC) Starts New Year on Bullish Note
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image "Best Monero Ad Imaginable" Shared by Prominent Developer
2024/01/02 06:02
"Best Monero Ad Imaginable" Shared by Prominent Developer
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Delysium Unveils Lucy — the Operating System (OS) of the “YKILY” AI Agent Network
GameFi Project AssetClub announced adoption of BRC20-RATS for further development of the RATS community
DRIFT Presale First Round Sells Out in Two Hours
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches Highest Level Since April 2022
Top Cryptos to Watch in 2024
Bitcoin (BTC) Starts New Year on Bullish Note
Show all
Advertisement
AD