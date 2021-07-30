Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for July 30

Fri, 07/30/2021 - 15:08
Denys Serhiichuk
Have bulls failed to get Bitcoin (BTC) to $40,000 thus far?
The last day of the week is neither bullish nor bearish for the cryptocurrency market as some coins have already entered the correction zone, while others are still in the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD

Yesterday, trades were held at medium volumes, and the pair consolidated in a narrowing range with support at the hourly EMA55.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
Short-term sideways movement did not relieve the overbought market. A breakthrough to $42,500 is still possible, but a pullback below the moving average EMA55 is a signal for a rather deep decline to the support area of $36,000.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
On the bigger time frame, Bitcoin (BTC) is about to get back to the liquidity zone around $39,700, where the sharp fall has started from.

BTC, XRP, and BNB Price Analysis for July 29

Bulls might succeed in this situation as the trading volume is growing. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the day.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
On the daily chart, the chief crypto failed once again to fix above the vital $40,000 mark. In this case, there is a high probability of expecting a test of the $37,000 mark, followed by a bounceback. If that scenario comes true, Bitcoin (BTC) can surpass the mark of $40,000 next month.

Bitcoin is trading at $39,005 at press time.

About the author
With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

