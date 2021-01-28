Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Equipment Producer Canaan to Sell "Tens of Thousands" of Avalons to Minebest

Canaan Creative, Chinese top-notch Bitcoin (BTC) miners producer, has unveiled details of its recently inked partnership with Poland-based corporation MineBest.

Minebest capacity to add 137 per cent with new partnership

According to the official announcement by Canaan team, it will provide the massive number of Bitcoin (BTC) mining rigs to Polish-headquartered company MineBest. While the accurate sum of a deal isn’t disclosed, the teams agreed about ‘tens of thousands’ machines’.

This purchase was made within the framework of ‘long-term partnership’ mutually beneficial for two firms.

Launched in 2017, MineBest promotes itself as one of the most dynamically growing actors of Bitcoin (BTC) mining market. Providing high-end data centers for Bitcoin (BTC) miners hosting is the core service of MineBest.

While headquartered in Warsaw, Poland, MineBest also runs mining centers in Kazakhstan. Besides this country, it opened offices in China and Israel. Currently it operates 160 MW operational capacity while the mentioned expansion will add 220 more MW to it.

Good January for Canaan

Canaan Creative will send to Minebest its top miners, AvalonMiner A1246. With its 90 TH/s hashrate, it is the most dangerous competitor to Bitmain’s flagship models.

Canaan has already made headlines in 2021. One week ago it sold 6,400 bitcoin mining machines to HIVE Blockchain.

This allows HIVE to reach previously unseen hashrate of 1,200 PH/s. New machines will be shipped in early May. Over the whole 2020, HIVE purchased only 3,500 rigs, so, this expansion looks really revolutionary for the firm.

The market is optimistic about latest Canaan news: its stocks spiked to $4,7 in pre-market valuation.