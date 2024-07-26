    Bitcoin (BTC) Last Seen Under $10,000 Four Years Ago Today

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Bitcoin marked significant turning point in its price history four years ago
    Fri, 26/07/2024 - 15:15
    Bitcoin (BTC) Last Seen Under $10,000 Four Years Ago Today
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Four years ago today, Bitcoin (BTC) was last seen trading below the $10,000 mark, marking a significant turning point in its price history. Bitcoin historian Pete Rizzo posted this milestone as a fun fact on X, reminding the crypto community of how far Bitcoin has come.

    In July 2020, after months of trading below $10,000, Bitcoin began a price run that would later define its history. Bitcoin surpassed the $10,000 mark and would later reach highs above $65,000 in the months that followed - specifically, in April 2021.

    Article image
    BTC/USD Monthly Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    Bitcoin subsequently waved goodbye to the sub-$10,000 level, a threshold it has not revisited since. Reflecting on this, Rizzo tweeted, "4 years ago today, you had your last chance to buy Bitcoin under $10,000."

    Since then, Bitcoin has experienced tremendous growth, bidding farewell to the sub-$10,000 level, a price point that now appears to be a distant memory.

    From subsequent highs of nearly $65,000 in April 2021 to the declines that followed and then highs above $69,000 in November 2021, the 2022 bear market and its current all-time highs of nearly $74,000 in mid-March, Bitcoin's journey has been nothing short of captivating.

    More to come? VanEck predicts $2.9 million BTC price

    At the time of writing, BTC was up 4.58% in the last 24 hours to $67,166, as the crypto market fended off further falls late Thursday. While Bitcoin faces uncertainty in the very short term, asset manager VanEck has made a bold call on BTC's price in a 26-year prediction.

    VanEck, an issuer of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, predicts that BTC's price might reach $2.9 million by 2050 if some significant hurdles are cleared.

    According to VanEck's estimates in a Wednesday report, Bitcoin might become a vital part of the world monetary system in the coming decades.

    If events unfold as VanEck predicts, Bitcoin's price might climb by nearly 44 times, gaining 16% annually from its present price of above $67,000, and its market capitalization might skyrocket to $61 trillion.

    #Bitcoin
