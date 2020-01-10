BTC
Original article based on tweet

Bitcoin (BTC) Is Not My Safeword: Elon Musk

0
📰 News
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    The entrepreneur and innovator Elon Musk mentions Bitcoin in his recent tweet, saying BTC is not his safeword and implying that he is not a BTC fan

Cover image via www.instagram.com

Elon Musk gets mentioned in the context of cryptocurrencies mainly when scammers get down to work and use his name or offer to give their victims a Tesla.

At some point back in August 2018, Musk stated that he had become interested in Ethereum (ETH) even if though others said it was a scam.

In a recent tweet, Musk states that Bitcoin is not his safeword. The community has taken it that the Tesla CEO does not believe in Bitcoin as in asset.

The term comes from BDSM and is used when a submissive want his/her dominant to stop doing their ‘job’.

Being aware of how important for the crypto industry and for the Bitcoin price it would be if Elon Musk became ‘converted’, some of his followers attempted to convince Musk that BTC is worth his attention and support.

Speaking of Musk and Bitcoin, on Thursday U.Today reported that a prominent investor at Stanphyl Capital, Mark B Spiegel, had compared Tesla and BTC in a negative manner, saying that if BTC can be used by criminals then same criminals can actually drive a Tesla.

Crypto Exchange Cobinhood Shuts Down for Auditing Until February 10

0
📰 News
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    Crypto exchange Cobinhood is shutting down for auditing balances of all its accounts, assuring traders they can retrieve their funds after the reopening

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

On its official Twitter account, the Cobinhood crypto exchange spreads the word that it is about to shut down for a month to get its accounts’ balances audited.

Funds are ‘SAFU’

The platform promises that the funds will remain safe and investors and traders will be able to access them as soon as the platform opens again – on February 10.

The exchange asks users not to make any deposits in order not to lose their money permanently.

In the comment thread, some users are assuming that this might be the end of Cobinhood's operations on the market.

An easier start than in 2019

2020 seems to be off to a lighter start when it comes to crypto exchanges than 2019 was. Last year started with a scandal on the Canadian QuadrigaCX exchange caused by the death of its CEO Gerald Cotton, who died in a hospital while travelling to India.

It can be said that Cotton took the private keys to his investors’ money with him to the grave since they remained in his encrypted laptop – around $190 mln owed to 115 investors and no one was able to access them and, therefore, the money.

The investigation was long and hard. The most recent news of this was the requirement of the investors to have Cotton’s body exhumed to make sure it was not a fraudulent exit as some still believe in it.

After the events with QuadrigaCX continued into 2019, the New Zeland Cryptopia exchange fell a victim to hackers who stole around $2.5 mln in ETH on January 13. The platform immediately shut down for investigation.

This was followed by several more hacker attacks, during which more crypto was stolen from Cryptopia as the customers for some reason kept depositing funds even though the Cryptopia management team warned them not to.

Ultimately, after losing around $15 mln in crypto of investors’ money, Cryptopia decided to go into liquidation.

 

