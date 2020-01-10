BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) and Federal Reserve Have One Thing in Common, According to CNBC's Guy Adami

0
📰 News
  Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    If Bitcoin (BTC) is creating money from thin air, this is exactly what the Federal Reserve has been doing since September, says CNBC's Guy Adami

Cover image via www.cnbc.com
Contents

During a recent episode of CNBC’s “Fast Money”, Guy Adami opined that the U.S. Federal Reserve, just like Bitcoin, is creating money out of thin air. In such a way, he criticizes the bailout of the repo market by the central bank.   

“The big knock against Bitcoin is it’s created out of thin air. But, quite frankly, that’s exactly what the Federal Reserve has been doing since September. They’ve been creating liquidity out of thin air.”

A big stock market bubble 

The U.S. Federal Reserve made headlines in September 2019 after a $400 mln balance sheet expansion. On Dec. 31, the Fed injected almost $150 bln into the repo market. On Jan. 9, the central bank added more $83.1 bln to temporarily sustain liquidity. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said that “some repo” might continue through April. 

Adami is certain that the Fed (not jobs and the China deal) is the main reason behind the surging U.S. stock market that is not getting tired of recording new all-time highs. He points to numerous metrics that show that the market is now historically overbought. 

“This overrides everything. As long as the Fed keeps playing this game, I think the market keeps vaporizing higher”  

Bitcoin actually has value 

Due to his Bitcoin comparison, Adami inevitably got some pushback from the cryptocurrency community whose members were quick to point out that BTC requires computing power and electricity in order to be produced via solving complex mathematical problems. This is a disinflationary cryptocurrency with a hard cap of 21 mln coins. 

However, there are multiple critics who believe that the top cryptocurrency is not backed by anything while its price is manipulated by bad actors. 

As reported by U.Today, US President  DonaldTrump himself mentioned that he wasn’t a fan of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies since they are based on thin air. 

 
About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Original article based on tweet

Crypto Exchange Cobinhood Shuts Down for Auditing Until February 10

0
📰 News
  Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    Crypto exchange Cobinhood is shutting down for auditing balances of all its accounts, assuring traders they can retrieve their funds after the reopening

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

On its official Twitter account, the Cobinhood crypto exchange spreads the word that it is about to shut down for a month to get its accounts’ balances audited.

Funds are ‘SAFU’

The platform promises that the funds will remain safe and investors and traders will be able to access them as soon as the platform opens again – on February 10.

The exchange asks users not to make any deposits in order not to lose their money permanently.

In the comment thread, some users are assuming that this might be the end of Cobinhood's operations on the market.

An easier start than in 2019

2020 seems to be off to a lighter start when it comes to crypto exchanges than 2019 was. Last year started with a scandal on the Canadian QuadrigaCX exchange caused by the death of its CEO Gerald Cotton, who died in a hospital while travelling to India.

It can be said that Cotton took the private keys to his investors’ money with him to the grave since they remained in his encrypted laptop – around $190 mln owed to 115 investors and no one was able to access them and, therefore, the money.

The investigation was long and hard. The most recent news of this was the requirement of the investors to have Cotton’s body exhumed to make sure it was not a fraudulent exit as some still believe in it.

After the events with QuadrigaCX continued into 2019, the New Zeland Cryptopia exchange fell a victim to hackers who stole around $2.5 mln in ETH on January 13. The platform immediately shut down for investigation.

This was followed by several more hacker attacks, during which more crypto was stolen from Cryptopia as the customers for some reason kept depositing funds even though the Cryptopia management team warned them not to.

Ultimately, after losing around $15 mln in crypto of investors’ money, Cryptopia decided to go into liquidation.

 

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

