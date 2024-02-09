Bitcoin (BTC) Flashes Rare Signal That Might Stir Over 100% Price Surge

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto ecosystem is on a sustained recovery path, with the Bitcoin (BTC) price triumphantly leading the resurgence. At the time of writing, the coin has jumped by 3.5% to $46,254.46, pushing it to its highest price level in weeks. With the current outlook, Bitcoin has now extended its growth for the past week by 7.18%, underscoring how the market has generally been transformed.

Rare Bitcoin signal

According to an insight from top market analyst Ali Martinez, the Bitcoin price has flashed a rare "Super Trend" that now flashes a "buy" signal on the monthly charts. Notably, the formation of these signals, per the analyst, comes with mega price runs, and the setup is already in for Bitcoin as well.

Martinez noted that on the four occasions that this signal has emerged in Bitcoin’s history, the price went parabolic, hitting 169,172%; 9,900%; 3,680% and 828% growth surges, respectively.

The Super Trend just flashed a buy signal on the #Bitcoin monthly chart, a tool known for its precision in predicting $BTC bull markets.



Drawing on this trend, Bitcoin might be primed for a more than 100% surge if the historical context in the rally chooses to play out again. This ambitious price level might imply a higher run beyond the $100,000 price mark, a trend that will validate predictions from market analysts over the past few months.

Fundamentals are ripe

While the technical setup in the Bitcoin price shows a big uptrend is coming, the fundamentals are also beaming with positivity considering the spot Bitcoin ETF influence.

Besides this, the upcoming Bitcoin halving event is also a major catalyst that can drive price growth in remarkable ways in the long term. Scheduled for sometime in April, market leaders like Samson Mow are optimistic a mega run is imminent.

This expert’s thesis is based on the supply crunch that is being triggered by spot Bitcoin ETF issuers and the overall impact of the halving event.