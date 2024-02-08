Advertisement
3 Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Broke $45,000

Arman Shirinyan
Bitcoin actively battling for foothold above $45,000
Thu, 8/02/2024 - 15:14
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin's ascent beyond $45,000 was not the most expected thing even a few days ago. But it certainly improves market sentiment. Here are three key reasons driving this bullish surge on the Bitcoin/USD chart:

Bitcoin's ETF effect

The recent positive flows on the Bitcoin market can be partly attributed to the ripple effects of the Bitcoin ETF. The selling pressure from Grayscale appears to be waning, while alternative ETF providers are constantly reporting significant inflows.

BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

Growing Bitcoin layer-2 narrative

The narrative around Bitcoin's layer-2 (L2) solutions is gaining traction, reflecting a growing interest in Bitcoin's potential beyond its role as a store of value. With the advent of BitVM and other L2 projects, Bitcoin is poised to become more versatile, facilitating faster and trustless transactions. 

Venture Capital influx and developer momentum

Renewed interest from venture capitalists and the developer community have caused a seismic shift in the Bitcoin space. Projects that struggled to secure funding six months ago are now finding themselves oversubscribed. The influx of capital is a strong vote of confidence in the future of Bitcoin applications and L2 solutions, hinting at a resurgence of innovation within the Bitcoin ecosystem.

A deeper analysis of Bitcoin's price shows the asset consolidating strength above key support levels. The recent break above the $45,000 mark has served as a solid resistance-turned-support, indicating the market's bullish outlook. Moving forward, a sustained hold above this level could see Bitcoin testing the next resistance near $47,000. On the technical front, the convergence of moving averages and increased trading volume accompany this upswing, reinforcing the asset's upward momentum.

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

