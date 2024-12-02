Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Dominance Collapses: Altcoins Ready to Surge

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin no longer bullying market
    Mon, 2/12/2024 - 14:50
    Bitcoin (BTC) Dominance Collapses: Altcoins Ready to Surge
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    As seen in the chart below, Bitcoin's dominance is suffering greatly, falling to 56.8%. Nevertheless, its market capitalization, which is still strong, does not reflect this decline. Across the cryptocurrency world, this divergence is generating excitement because it suggests the arrival of an altcoin season, when altcoins frequently outperform Bitcoin.

    A decline in Bitcoin's hegemony usually indicates that investors are shifting their holdings to other cryptocurrencies. The inflow of capital into altcoins could propel these assets to previously unheard-of heights as Bitcoin continues to hold its value as dominance declines. Due to this dynamic, altcoin enthusiasts are in a favorable position, and the cryptocurrency market as a whole is expected to grow rapidly. 

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Technically speaking, Bitcoin's chart displays a consolidation pattern that is situated just below the psychological level of $100,000. While resistance near $98,000 must be overcome for a move higher, support seems solid around $90,000. Bitcoin's inability to cross this crucial barrier has given altcoins a chance to shine despite the generally positive macro picture. A healthy rotation within the market is also suggested by the chart. 

    It is possible that investors are reinvesting their gains from Bitcoin's surge into cheap altcoins, which will accelerate their growth. This might account for the increased interest in assets that have recently seen higher trading volumes, such as Ethereum, Solana and Shiba Inu. Although it has risks, the current trend of Bitcoin dominance lends credence to the altcoin narrative.

    A decline in the price of Bitcoin could lead to a correction in the entire market, including altcoins. Nonetheless the altcoin market is still in a strong position for a breakout, as long as Bitcoin maintains its high market capitalization and stays away from extreme volatility. A strong environment for altcoins, offering prospects for both traders and investors, is indicated by the decline in Bitcoin's dominance. For market players, this is an exciting moment as the larger cryptocurrency ecosystem may see large gains if Bitcoin stabilizes or rallies.

    #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

