Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for November 30

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The weekend has started with a correction of some coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has increased by 1.60% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $3,578 and the resistance of $3,726.

As most of the ATR has been passed, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by the end of the day.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the bar closure in terms of the $3,684 level. If a false breakout happens, traders may witness a drop to the $3,500-$3,600 range soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals so far. However, the rate of the main altcoin is far from the key levels. In this case, sideways trading in the area of $3,500-$3,800 is the more likely scenario.

Ethereum is trading at $3,668 at press time.