‘Bitcoin is Failure,’ ‘Black Swan’ Author Taleb Stated 3 Years Ago

article image
Yuri Molchan
Nassim Taleb reversed from his pro-Bitcoin stance three years ago all of a sudden, calling BTC ‘a failure’
Tue, 13/02/2024 - 13:36
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Contents
Scholar and risk managing expert, author of bestselling books, including “Black Swan” and “Antifragile”, Nassim Nicholas Taleb suddenly backed from his pro-Bitcoin position exactly three years ago to become a rigid BTC critic.

It happened a few months before Bitcoin his its first all-time high in 2021 - $63,000.

Taleb's arguments against Bitcoin

In his tweet published on February 12, 2021, Taleb stated that he had began getting rid of his Bitcoin holdings. Explaining why he began to do that, the scholar wrote that “a currency is never supposed to be more volatile than what you buy and sell with it.”

Taleb also pointed out that “you can’t price goods in BTC,” therefore Bitcoin turned out to be a “failure” in that respect.

Another thing that the renowned “Black Swan” author began criticising Bitcoin for was its lack of transparency and the ability to be used for tax evasion and money laundering – Taleb mentioned these criteria as the main factors the appeal of a cryptocurrency depends on. The thing is here, he says then that “BTC is more tractable than cash”. Even gold can be made intractable - “You can anonymize a gold coin by remelting it. You can rework a spoon” but not Bitcoin.

Besides, Taleb pointed out that Bitcoin volatility does not decline over time or even if the price begins to increase.

"Bitcoin failed as hedge against banks"

When asked whether Bitcoin has succeeded as “an asset and a hedge against central bank irresponsibility”, Taleb responded that BTC had failed here as well.

In early 2023, the US was struck with a banking crisis and Silvergate, Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank crashed; almost all of them were bailed out by the US government.

During these events, the global flagship cryptocurrency surged from $23,000 to over $30,000.

Besides, Taleb never commented on the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs. According to many market experts, including angel investor Anthony Pompliano, “Wall Street loves Bitcoin” now.

This started when the aforementioned ETFs got approved a month ago. Two of them have seen $3 billion worth of inflows during the first month of trading among the 5,500 ETFs launched in the past 30 years, according to Pompliano.

About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
