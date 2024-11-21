Bitcoin (BTC) Approaches $98,000 as Altcoins Lag Behind

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency by market cap, recently hit a new record high of $97,836, according to CoinGecko data.

The leading cryptocurrency is up by nearly 6% over the past 24 hours, with its market cap now approaching the $2 trillion mark.

The recent rally comes after massive inflows recorded by Bitcoin ETF products on Wednesday. BlackRock's IBIT alone recorded $626.5 million in fresh money. Fidelity’s FBTC also recorded $134 million in fresh inflows.

The odds of Bitcoin reaching the $100,000 level this November have now surged to as high as 81% on popular betting site Polymarket.

Advertisement

Bitcoin is already up roughly 40% this November after 20 days

However, major altcoins have failed to catch the bullish wave. Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and other high-profile alternative cryptocurrencies are actually in the red.

Ethereum (ETH), the flagship altcoin, is up only by a mere 0.5% over the past 24 hours despite the impressive gains logged by the leading cryptocurrency.

Meanwhile, the ETH/BTC pair has now plunged to its lowest level since March 2021.

As reported by U.Today , prominent trader John Bollinger recently described Ether's underperformance as a worrying sign.

However, the underperformance of altcoins could be the next opportunity, according to analyst Chris Burniske.

“Seen it happen repeatedly, with new reasons sprouting each time for why a rotation won't happen again -- and yet, just as Earth spins, we'll rotate,” he said.