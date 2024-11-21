    Bitcoin (BTC) Approaches $98,000 as Altcoins Lag Behind

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The odds of Bitcoin hitting $100,000 this November have surged on Polymarket
    Thu, 21/11/2024 - 5:53
    Bitcoin (BTC) Approaches $98,000 as Altcoins Lag Behind
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency by market cap, recently hit a new record high of $97,836, according to CoinGecko data.  

    The leading cryptocurrency is up by nearly 6% over the past 24 hours, with its market cap now approaching the $2 trillion mark. 

    The recent rally comes after massive inflows recorded by Bitcoin ETF products on Wednesday. BlackRock's IBIT alone recorded $626.5 million in fresh money. Fidelity’s FBTC also recorded $134 million in fresh inflows. 

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin (BTC) Approaches $98,000 as Altcoins Lag Behind
    XRP 4 Days of Sleep: What's Next? Dogecoin (DOGE) Hints at Double Top Pattern Formation, Pepe (PEPE) Loses 21% in 6 Days, But There's Still Chance
    Binance's CZ Warns About MacBook Vulnerabilities
    MicroStrategy Raises Recent Convertible Notes Offer to $2.6 Billion to Buy More Bitcoin

    The odds of Bitcoin reaching the $100,000 level this November have now surged to as high as 81% on popular betting site Polymarket. 

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin is already up roughly 40% this November after 20 days 

    However, major altcoins have failed to catch the bullish wave. Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and other high-profile alternative cryptocurrencies are actually in the red. 

    Ethereum (ETH), the flagship altcoin, is up only by a mere 0.5% over the past 24 hours despite the impressive gains logged by the leading cryptocurrency. 

    Meanwhile, the ETH/BTC pair has now plunged to its lowest level since March 2021. 

    As reported by U.Today, prominent trader John Bollinger recently described Ether's underperformance as a worrying sign. 

    However, the underperformance of altcoins could be the next opportunity, according to analyst Chris Burniske. 

    “Seen it happen repeatedly, with new reasons sprouting each time for why a rotation won't happen again -- and yet, just as Earth spins, we'll rotate,” he said. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Nov 21, 2024 - 0:01
    XRP 4 Days of Sleep: What's Next? Dogecoin (DOGE) Hints at Double Top Pattern Formation, Pepe (PEPE) Loses 21% in 6 Days, But There's Still Chance
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Nov 20, 2024 - 19:45
    Binance's CZ Warns About MacBook Vulnerabilities
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Unleashing Native BTC Cross-Chain Swaps: Mintlayer's V1.0 Release
    Explore Willbet.io: A Secure, Comprehensive Crypto Gaming Platform
    LBank Global World Premiere Lists ORA with Meme-Inspired Wealth Strategy
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Approaches $98,000 as Altcoins Lag Behind
    XRP 4 Days of Sleep: What's Next? Dogecoin (DOGE) Hints at Double Top Pattern Formation, Pepe (PEPE) Loses 21% in 6 Days, But There's Still Chance
    Binance's CZ Warns About MacBook Vulnerabilities
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD