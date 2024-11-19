    MicroStrategy's Saylor Welcomes Red-Hot Japanese Company to Bitcoin Standard

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    MicroStrategy's Saylor has taken note of excellent performance of one of its disciples
    Tue, 19/11/2024 - 15:14
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Welcomes Red-Hot Japanese Company to Bitcoin Standard
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Michael Saylor, executive chairman of MicroStrategy, has lauded the extraordinary performance of Japanese public company Metaplanet. 

    "Welcome to the Bitcoin standard," Saylor wrote in a post on social media. 

    This comes after Metaplanet made it to the top 30 publicly listed Japanese companies by trading volume, surpassing such major players as Itochu and NTT.

    HOT Stories
    Binance Issues Important Alert to Crypto Community, Here's Why
    “Unconscionable”: Ripple CEO Slams Top Candidate to Replace Gensler
    XRP Journey to $2 Begins, Ethereum (ETH) Golden Cross Potential Arises, Cardano (ADA) 2x: Is It Still Undervalued?
    Leading XRP ETP Surpasses Major Milestone

    The former operator of budget hotels managed to emerge from complete obscurity by heavily betting on Bitcoin in a MicroStrategy-style pivot. 

    Advertisement

    After initially announcing its Bitcoin strategy in April, Metaplanet quickly surged on the list of the top corporate holders of the leading cryptocurrency. 

    Following its recent purchases, Metaplanet's current BTC holdings stand at $93 million, and it recently announced a new debt-for-Bitcoin offering. It is on track to surpass Bitcoin mining equipment manufacturer Canaan and Norwegian industrial giant Aker ASA in the near future. 

    800-pound gorilla 

    MicroStrategy is, of course, the 800-pound gorilla setting the Bitcoin standard. The company's Bitcoin coffers have become so big that it is head and shoulders above other corporate Bitcoin buyers. 

    The total value of its Bitcoin holdings has now surpassed $30 billion after the company announced its record-breaking $4.6 billion purchase on Monday. MicroStrategy has also announced a debt offer worth $1.75 billion to buy even more Bitcoin. 

    Eric Conner, the founder of EthHub, has opined that Bitcoin has now become centralized, with a single point of failure around Saylor. 

    Meanwhile, hedge fund manager Mark Spiegel recently warned that Saylor could see the fate of the Hunt brothers (whose audacious attempt to corner the silver market ended in bankruptcy).

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 19, 2024 - 15:07
    99% of Bitcoin in Profit: Euphoria or Trap? Top Analyst Answers
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Nov 19, 2024 - 14:52
    Peter Schiff Questions Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Digital Energy Claims
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BC.GAME Celebrates Third Consecutive Win at the SiGMA Global Gaming Awards with 2024 Best Crypto Casino Title
    Web3 Gaming Trailblazer Big Time Studios Announces $OL Token for the OpenLoot Gaming Platform
    Plutus Announces Platform Enhancements to Bolster Transparency and Sustainability
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    MicroStrategy's Saylor Welcomes Red-Hot Japanese Company to Bitcoin Standard
    99% of Bitcoin in Profit: Euphoria or Trap? Top Analyst Answers
    Peter Schiff Questions Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Digital Energy Claims
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD