"Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author on Saylor's $13 Million Bitcoin Prediction: "I Believe He's Right"

Robert Kiyosaki, the author known for his best-selling book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has endorsed the $13 million prediction made by MicroStrategy cofounder Michael Saylor.

"I believe he is right. He is one smart boy," Kiyosaki said in his recent social media post.

On Nov. 19, the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization reached yet another $94,040, according to CoinGecko data.

During his September CNBC interview, Saylor predicted that the price of Bitcoin could end up reaching $13 million within the next 20 years.

Kiyosaki recently said he would stop buying Bitcoin once it crosses the $100,000 level, warning Bitcoin bulls against getting "slaughtered." His latest social media post seemingly contradicts this statement.

"If Saylor is on target….which I think he is…. that means for $9,000 today….you buy .01 Bitcoin today…you are a millionaire tomorrow," he said.

The financial commentator ridiculed the idea of going to graduate school, urging his followers to buy Bitcoin instead. "Sure beats going $50,000 in debt for a student loan…just to earn a flimsy MBA. Get smarter…. buy Bitcoin today," he wrote.

However, some social media commentators were quick to point out that his math was wrong since 0.01 Bitcoin would cost $900 (0.01 × $90,000 = $900), not $9,000 (as stated by Kiyosaki).

"He didn't take the studying/student loan option apparently," one user quipped.