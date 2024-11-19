    Legendary Trader Bollinger Issues Major Ethereum "Warning"

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ether's underperformance is a worrying sign, according to trader John Bollinger
    Tue, 19/11/2024 - 19:35
    Legendary Trader Bollinger Issues Major Ethereum "Warning"
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Veteran trader John Bollinger weighed in on Bitcoin's current price action earlier this Tuesday after the leading cryptocurrency managed to set yet another record high. 

    According to Bollinger, the new highs erased a potential bearish Bollinger Band divergence. "Consolidations create potential negatives. That sort of thing is normal in up trends," he added. 

    The top cryptocurrency recently reached the $94,000 level for the first time on the Kraken exchange following the launch of IBIT options.  

    HOT Stories
    Legendary Trader Bollinger Issues Major Ethereum "Warning"
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Historic Bitcoin Forum Journey Started 15 Years Ago
    Binance Issues Important Alert to Crypto Community, Here's Why
    “Unconscionable”: Ripple CEO Slams Top Candidate to Replace Gensler

    That said, Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency, is refusing to catch the bullish wave. This has been interpreted as a worrying signal by the legendary chartist. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    Bitcoin Bull Novogratz: “We Are in Paradigm Shift”
    Tue, 11/19/2024 - 16:49
    Bitcoin Bull Novogratz: “We Are in Paradigm Shift”
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    "For now, it is just a warning, but I am more comfortable with the rising tide lifting all the boats," he said in a post on social media. 

    Despite the fact that Bitcoin has surged by more than 4% over the past 24 hours, Ethereum actually remains in the red. According to data provided by CoinGecko, the cryptocurrency is down 0.1% on Tuesday after losing nearly 5% over the past week. 

    Earlier today, the ETH/BTC pair reached yet another multi-year low of 0.033 BTC. 

    The flagship altcoin is struggling to regain momentum after spot Ethereum ETF products recorded $39.08 million in net outflows on Monday. 

    It is worth noting that other major altcoins are also currently underperforming Bitcoin. Dogecoin (DOGE) is the only token that has logged bigger gains than the crypto king. The leading meme coin is up by 10% over the past 24 hours. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 19, 2024 - 18:35
    Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Approaches $94K
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Nov 19, 2024 - 16:49
    Bitcoin Bull Novogratz: “We Are in Paradigm Shift”
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BC.GAME Celebrates Third Consecutive Win at the SiGMA Global Gaming Awards with 2024 Best Crypto Casino Title
    Web3 Gaming Trailblazer Big Time Studios Announces $OL Token for the OpenLoot Gaming Platform
    Plutus Announces Platform Enhancements to Bolster Transparency and Sustainability
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Legendary Trader Bollinger Issues Major Ethereum "Warning"
    Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Approaches $94K
    Bitcoin Bull Novogratz: “We Are in Paradigm Shift”
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD