Bitcoin (BTC) $42,800 Crucial Level Could Wipe Out Over $400 Million in Longs

In a recent tweet that sent shockwaves through the crypto community, the renowned analyst Crypto Rover issued a warning about the precarious state of the Bitcoin (BTC) market. According to the tweet , if the leading cryptocurrency were to hit the $42,800 mark, over $400 million worth of long positions could face liquidation.

If #Bitcoin hits $42,800 more than $400,000,000 in Long Positions will be wiped... pic.twitter.com/GOZCRaAqFw — Crypto Rover (@rovercrc) December 10, 2023

As of the latest available data , Bitcoin is currently priced at $43,801, reflecting a modest increase of 0.03% in the last 24 hours and an impressive 11.05% surge over the past week. The market has been buzzing with activity, and investors have been closely monitoring the price movements, particularly as Bitcoin consolidates just over the critical $42,800 level.

Data from CoinGlass, a prominent cryptocurrency data provider, revealed that over the last 24 hours, approximately $13.21 million in long positions have already been liquidated. This development adds a layer of complexity to the overall market sentiment, raising concerns about the potential consequences of a further drop in Bitcoin's price.

Way forward

The crypto market is notoriously volatile , and such warnings from seasoned analysts often prompt traders and investors to reassess their positions. Long positions, in particular, represent bets that the price of an asset, in this case, Bitcoin, will increase over time. Liquidation occurs when the price falls to a level where these positions are automatically closed to prevent further losses.

Crypto Rover's tweet serves as a stark reminder of the risks inherent in the crypto space, where substantial gains can quickly turn into significant losses. The $42,800 threshold mentioned in the tweet appears to be a crucial support level that could trigger a cascade of liquidations if breached.