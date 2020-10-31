Bitcoin Breaks Above $14,000 High First Time Since 2018

Sat, 10/31/2020 - 09:22
Yuri Molchan
Flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin has finally made it above the $14,000 level first time in two years
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

King crypto, Bitcoin, has finally done it – broken above the $14,000 resistance level – on the day of Bitcoin’s 12th anniversary.

As per the CoinMarketCap website, Bitcoin is now worth $14,026. This is the biggest high since 2018, when Bitcoin went down from its $20,000 in December 2017.

Image via CoinMarketCap

The recent factors that could may have together driven Bitcoin to the new price record are PayPal’s embracement of Bitcoin (even though with large restrictions, such as now crypto deposits from outside wallets and lack of crypto withdrawals), Microstrategy and Square allocating over half a million USD in Bitcoin.

Today it is also 12th anniversary of Bitcoin white paper which was released on October 31 by Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious Bitcoin creator (or creators, since many in the crypto community believe it was a team of IT experts).

Bitcoin has briefly touched the $14,000 level and by now it has descended to $13 898, as per CoinMarketCap.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

