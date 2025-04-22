Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Cardano (ADA), 30 Cryptos Impacted in Coinbase Lawsuit: Here's List

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 22/04/2025 - 11:29
    State-level lawsuit recently launched against Coinbase
    Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA), 30 Cryptos Impacted in Coinbase Lawsuit: Here's List
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Nearly 31 cryptocurrencies have been swept up in a new legal complaint targeting major crypto exchange Coinbase.

    Advertisement

    Over the weekend, Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield filed a complaint against Coinbase, alleging it sold unregistered securities to residents of his U.S. state. The state-level lawsuit follows the SEC's decision to dismiss its lawsuit against Coinbase in February, as the agency made a U-turn in its regulation-by-enforcement approach.

    The lawsuit has quickly gained attention for its sweeping scope. According to Justin Slaughter, former SEC Senior Adviser and Chief Policy Adviser at CFTC, the Oregon AG's complaint is even broader than the SEC case against Coinbase. For context, 13 cryptocurrencies were named in the now-dismissed SEC lawsuit.

    HOT Stories
    Elon Musk Stuns Community With Big Crypto Scam Warning: ‘Block Him’
    Shytoshi Kusama Stuns SHIB Community with X Status: 'Quite Angry'
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bull Run Can Start Now, Ethereum (ETH) Is Alive, Bitcoin (BTC) to $100,000 Secured?
    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Makes First Direct Solana Investment

    Related
    Coinbase's Top Lawyer Sheds Light on Major Development in SEC Lawsuit
    Wed, 10/16/2024 - 12:15
    Coinbase's Top Lawyer Sheds Light on Major Development in SEC Lawsuit
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    In a tweet, Slaughter wrote, "More to come, but one thing that jumps out about the Oregon AG suit is it actually covers many more tokens than the SEC complaint did, with 31 tokens claimed to be unregistered securities, including UNI, AAVE, FLOW, LINK, MKR, and even XRP. It's a true kitchen sink lawsuit."

    In response to this comment, Coinbase CLO Paul Grewal highlighted the broad scope of the case, which characterizes crypto assets as "crypto securities."

    31 cryptocurrencies named

    The lawsuit alleged that Coinbase, through the Coinbase Platform and Coinbase Prime, made available for trading in Oregon crypto assets that are offered and sold as investment contracts and, hence, are securities.

    Related
    Coinbase CLO Debunks Crucial Misconception in SEC Lawsuit
    Sat, 09/14/2024 - 12:38
    Coinbase CLO Debunks Crucial Misconception in SEC Lawsuit
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    The complaint listed 31 cryptocurrencies, including AAVE, ADA, ALGO, AMP, APE, ATOM, AVAX, AXS, CHZ, COMP, DAS, DDX, EOS, FIL, FLOW, ICP, LCX, LINK, MATIC, MIR, MKR, NEAR, POWR, RLY, SAND, SOL, UNI, VGX, wLUNA, XRP and XYO. The lawsuit claimed that the crypto assets impacted included, but were "not limited to, the units of each of the cryptocurrency securities described."

    Grewal highlighted this in his tweet: "XRP, SOL, whatever: basically no matter your asset or project, Oregon AG Dan Rayfield has accused you of violating securities laws and fleecing your token holders. It's why we notified about 560,000 Coinbase customers in Oregon about the unlawful action taken in their name."

    #Cardano
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 22, 2025 - 11:04
    102,400 Ethereum Stun Binance Beacon Chain, What For?
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Apr 22, 2025 - 10:49
    Mind-Blowing Ethereum (ETH) Sell-off: 96,955 ETH Transferred
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Dubai’s Web 3.0 Momentum Accelerates as Global Stakeholders Gather for Unchained Summit
    Whale.io Accelerates into Battlepass Season 2 with Double Lamborghinis and Epic Rewards
    New Delhi to Host Cyber Revolution Summit 2025 on May 28
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Dubai’s Web 3.0 Momentum Accelerates as Global Stakeholders Gather for Unchained Summit
    Whale.io Accelerates into Battlepass Season 2 with Double Lamborghinis and Epic Rewards
    New Delhi to Host Cyber Revolution Summit 2025 on May 28
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA), 30 Cryptos Impacted in Coinbase Lawsuit: Here's List
    102,400 Ethereum Stun Binance Beacon Chain, What For?
    Mind-Blowing Ethereum (ETH) Sell-off: 96,955 ETH Transferred
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD