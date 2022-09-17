Bitcoin Becomes More Relevant as “Real Inflation” Hits 16%, not 7%: “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author

Sat, 09/17/2022 - 09:17
article image
Yuri Molchan
Renowned investor and Bitcoin supporter Robert Kiyosaki believes that now Bitcoin has become more relevant, here’s why
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Prominent real-estate investor and non-fiction writer Robert Kiyosaki, who authored the bestselling book on financial literacy “Rich Dad, Poor Dad”, has taken to Twitter to share why Bitcoin has become more relevant under the current macroeconomic conditions.

Real inflation and US debt soaring, here’s when Bitcoin steps in

Kiyosaki again reminded his audience about his most famous book “Rich Dad, Poor Dad”, which was published 25 years ago, in which he said that “savers are losers”. The book speaks about the importance of financial self-education and studying the sphere of investment.

He then repeated one of his frequently mentioned thoughts that Bitcoin, gold and silver have become much more important now than before, because BTC and gold are stores-of-value. He has been tweeting this thesis from time to time since 2020 and the beginning of the pandemic when BTC crashed below $4,000. As for silver, Kiyosaki believes that it is going to gain more value in the coming years, as it is used in the various industries, as well as gold itself.

Today, Kiyosaki tweeted, US debt has grown to 100s of trillions of USD. The real inflation is not 7 percent but a whole 16 percent. The recent rises of the interest rates by the Fed Reserve “will destroy the economy”, he adds.

$813 Million in Ethereum Shifted to Be Sold as ETH Drops Below $1,500 After Merge

Kiyosaki says crypto to become more important

As reported by U.Today earlier, the “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” author stated that crypto is going to be come more important from now on and said it is worth getting to know it before the big market crash arrives.

In an earlier tweet, Robert claimed that he predicted the upcoming crash as early as 2013, just a few years after Bitcoin was created by mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto, who is sometimes believed to be a group of IT engineers and cryptographers.

The upcoming fall of the financial system will create a new world order and crypto, according to Kiyosaki, is going to emerge victorious from that.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

