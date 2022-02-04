Bitcoin Ban Remains Possible in India, Says Finance Secretary

Cryptocurrency investors are not out of the woods just yet in India as the government remains undecided about the legal status of digital assets

In a recently published interview, India's financial secretary, T.V. Somanathan, told Outlook magazine that a cryptocurrency ban could still be on the table.



He also said that taxing cryptocurrencies will not necessarily make them regulated, reiterating the clarification provided by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman:

Should cryptocurrency be banned, regulated or remain unregulated and not banned?—all possibilities are open. It can be banned, it can be regulated or it can be left neither regulated nor banned but taxed.

Earlier this week, Sitharaman announced a 30% levy on cryptocurrency assets in a move that many erroneously interpreted as legalizing crypto.



Somanathan says that the government rushed to implement a tax regime for cryptocurrencies in order to avoid a slew of disputes caused by uncertainly related to the taxability of the nascent asset class.