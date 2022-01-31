India's Crypto Bill Won't Be Introduced in Budget Session

News
Mon, 01/31/2022 - 18:38
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The much-awaited crypto legislation wasn’t expected to make the cut
India's Crypto Bill Won't Be Introduced in Budget Session
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The government of India won’t introduce the much-anticipated cryptocurrency bill during the budget session, the Hindu Business Line reported Monday.

The agenda of the first part of the session will include 20 bills.   

Earlier this month, the Economic Times reported that the government was yet to reach a consensus on the context of the bill. A source quoted by the medium outlet said that it was a “complex subject” that required more time.

The delay is also linked to the upcoming rollout of a pilot version of the Reserve Bank of India’s central bank digital currency (CBDC), as per the source. The project’s soft launch was initially expected to occur in December.    

The government is also yet to adopt guidelines on the taxation of cryptocurrencies.

Related
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Go Live on Major Indian Crypto Exchange
As reported by U.Today, a bill seeking to prohibit all privately-issued cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, appeared on the agenda for the three-week-long winter session back in November.

The government has since softened its stance. A cabinet note has made it clear that the government intends to regulate cryptocurrencies instead of banning them. While the crypto bill was initially listed by the lower house of the parliament, it was removed during the last days of the winter session.

While the Indian cryptocurrency industry is in dire need of a regulatory framework, some believe that there’s a silver lining in the delay since it will allow carefully crafting of the much-anticipated bill after having discussions with stakeholders.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Elon Musk Believes Robinhood Wallets Are Huge Deal for DOGE, Mike McGlone Says BTC and ETH Will Likely March Higher: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
01/31/2022 - 16:31
Elon Musk Believes Robinhood Wallets Are Huge Deal for DOGE, Mike McGlone Says BTC and ETH Will Likely March Higher: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Dogecoin Fans Offered 50% Discount by This Hot Dog Restaurant
01/31/2022 - 15:52
Dogecoin Fans Offered 50% Discount by This Hot Dog Restaurant
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for January 31
01/31/2022 - 15:31
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for January 31
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk