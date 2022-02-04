Terra’s UST Becomes Default Stablecoin on Leading Avalanche-Based DEX

Pangolin, a decentralized exchange powered by the Avalanche blockchain, has made TerraUSD (UST) its default stablecoin.

We've now made @terra_money's $UST the default stable coin on our DEX.



If you log in you'll now be defaulted to use $UST.



This is part of our commitment to support decentralized algo stable coins that continue to push the boundaries of innovation in our space. pic.twitter.com/ZMxUR2UpH6 — Pangolin 🔺 (@pangolindex) February 4, 2022

The move underscores the project's commitment to supporting decentralized algorithmic stablecoins, according to a recent Twitter announcement made on Friday.



In late January, Pangolin launched the $180 million "Avalanche Rush" incentive program, securing $2 million in AVAX rewards.



UST, which was launched back in September 2020, has a market cap of $11.2 billion. It became the biggest decentralized stablecoin after flipping DAI.



At press time, UST's total valuation constitutes 50% of Luna's market cap. The price and stability of the stablecoin depend on the performance of the native Terra (LUNA) token.