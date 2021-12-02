India Will Not Ban Crypto: Report

News
Thu, 12/02/2021 - 14:32
article image
Alex Dovbnya
India's plan to ban cryptocurrencies has been scrapped, according to a local report
India Will Not Ban Crypto: Report
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Indian government plans to regulate private cryptocurrencies instead of banning them, according to a report by local media outlet NDTV that cites a cabinet note.

This would be a big departure from the agenda of India's much-awaited crypto bill that included imposing a blanket ban on cryptocurrencies of the likes of Bitcoin. The plan to prohibit private coins was expectedly met with strong opposition from India's crypto community.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will be responsible for regulating crypto trading platforms.

The government also has no plans to follow the example of El Salvador by making Bitcoin legal tender.

The bill uses the term "crypto assets" to refer to cryptocurrencies to highlight that they will not be allowed as a means of payment.

There will be a cut-off date for Indians to come under the exchange and report their cryptocurrency holdings.

Crypto exchanges that fail to comply with the new rules will face monetary penalties of up to ₹20 crore ($2.6 million). Their operators could also face up to one and a half years behind bars.

Related
Cardano-Based DEX Announces Date of Testnet Launch
The bill is likely to be cleared by the cabinet by the end of next week, as per the report.

While India is preparing for a paradigm shift on the regulatory front, the country is far from welcoming crypto with open arms. According to a recent poll, almost 50% of Indians have zero trust in the novel asset class.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Chainlink (LINK) Leaves Top 20 Cryptocurrencies by Market Cap: Possible Reasons
12/02/2021 - 16:12
Chainlink (LINK) Leaves Top 20 Cryptocurrencies by Market Cap: Possible Reasons
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Scary Pattern Could Send Bitcoin Below $10,000, According to This Top Money Manager
12/02/2021 - 16:02
Scary Pattern Could Send Bitcoin Below $10,000, According to This Top Money Manager
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image ADA Spikes 15% as IOHK CEO Touts Cardano’s Plutus in Wake of MonoX Hack
12/02/2021 - 15:40
ADA Spikes 15% as IOHK CEO Touts Cardano’s Plutus in Wake of MonoX Hack
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide